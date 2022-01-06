What's new

Remembering Aitizaz Bungish Shaheed

Boy that i love most and 100 times better then malala
Remembering Aitzaz Bangash shaheed. On 6 Jan 2014 a suicide bomber tried to enter a school in Hangu, KP. Aitzaz, himself a student, overpowered him but was blown up with terrorist, attaining martyrdom & saving lives of many children
How about we rename the Durand line to Aitzaz Bangash Line.
A fitting tribute to a hero.

The Afghans don't recognize the border anyway so might as well call it whatever we want
 
