What's new

Remember the “I am being chased by ISI” stunt by this guy

B

Bilal.

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 9, 2013
4,480
9
5,860
Jokes aside. Feel sad for the family to have to go through this trauma. Having seen the vlog done by his wife on Kirtarpur visit. She is a pure hearted good person. And other than that ISI stunt, this guy was ok.

Hope they overcome this issue and get back together and be happy.
 
TNT

TNT

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2019
4,458
-1
7,418
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
He used to suck up to indians, now he will truly know how rats behave. I wont be surprised if he is lynched in india one day.
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
4,249
1
4,957
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
So sad... anywya, he had first bad experience in Pak... and perhaps, ISI was chasing him, as it should on whom it doubts..
But this is tragic... A man far from his loved ones, during critical time is so painful.
 
B

Bilal.

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 9, 2013
4,480
9
5,860
Goenitz said:
So sad... anywya, he had first bad experience in Pak... and perhaps, ISI was chasing him, as it should on whom it doubts..
But this is tragic... A man far from his loved ones, during critical time is so painful.
Click to expand...
Buddy you don’t go back to a country after being chased by it’s intelligence agency and fearing for your life and safety.

In the whole stunt, he didn’t show anyone chasing him. Just him acting up as being chased.

That was his ticket back into india. Second time around he didn’t pull any major stunts and the result is in front of us.
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
4,249
1
4,957
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Bilal. said:
Buddy you don’t go back to a country after being chased by it’s intelligence agency and fearing for your life and safety.

In the whole stunt, he didn’t show anyone chasing him. Just him acting up as being chased.

That was his ticket back into india. Second time around he didn’t pull any major stunts and the result is in front of us.
Click to expand...
May be it was stunt but he isn't a good actor I guess. Even if we see a hamlet or majzoob person in streets, we consider him "agency ka banda". I think he was paranoid at that time that he considered that while corolla full of ISI personals. So, I can easily give him the benefit of the doubt.
 
B

Bilal.

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 9, 2013
4,480
9
5,860
Goenitz said:
May be it was stunt but he isn't a good actor I guess. Even if we see a hamlet or majzoob person in streets, we consider him "agency ka banda". I think he was paranoid at that time that he considered that while corolla full of ISI personals. So, I can easily give him the benefit of the doubt.
Click to expand...
Yeah just screamed from the window and didn’t film the alleged chasers. And then came back to the same country after the scare of a life time. Doesn’t add up.
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
38,704
2
79,146
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Just when I thought that India can't be more chutya of a country than it is right now it proves me wrong and does something like this

Yeh mulk hai ya chutyapon ki factory?
 
Salza

Salza

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
7,293
-1
11,122
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Areesh said:
Just when I thought that India can't be more chutya of a country than it is right now it proves me wrong and does something like this

Yeh mulk hai ya chutyapon ki factory?
Click to expand...
You missed Indian comments on Dhilip Kumar demise at times of India website two days back. Literally they were rejoicing and posting like finally an isi agent is dead.
 
B

Bilal.

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 9, 2013
4,480
9
5,860
Areesh said:
Just when I thought that India can't be more chutya of a country than it is right now it proves me wrong and does something like this

Yeh mulk hai ya chutyapon ki factory?
Click to expand...
Wait till they go after the international platforms like Twitter and start making arrests of local reps.
 
The Eagle

The Eagle

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 15, 2015
21,313
173
39,782
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Blaming ISI is the best thing to get attention for asylum and or any support from Pakistan Army haters. In such process, one will find everything in support except grace & dignity.
 
AbuzarIlyas

AbuzarIlyas

FULL MEMBER
May 24, 2017
586
-1
1,015
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
These guys after reading the American and British commando literature thinks that our ISI also works like old days of America where gangs were being chased by their intelligence and detective agencies in the late 1800's and early 20th century in South, West and Eastern part on the directives from the big business tycoons that were making their names in Naphtha and Coal businesses and even they had enough power to mobilize the US Army and US Navy to catch the gangsters. But still those novels were fiction..probably!
The Eagle said:
Blaming ISI is the best thing to get attention for asylum and or any support from Pakistan Army haters. In such process, one will find everything in support except grace & dignity.
Click to expand...
Committing blasphemy is the first thing which these retards do to take asylum and even the European and north American govts supports them on the name of freedom of speech!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 13, Members: 9, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom