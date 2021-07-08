Remember the “I am being chased by ISI” stunt by this guy

Buddy you don’t go back to a country after being chased by it’s intelligence agency and fearing for your life and safety.So sad... anywya, he had first bad experience in Pak... and perhaps, ISI was chasing him, as it should on whom it doubts..
But this is tragic... A man far from his loved ones, during critical time is so painful.
In the whole stunt, he didn’t show anyone chasing him. Just him acting up as being chased.
That was his ticket back into india. Second time around he didn’t pull any major stunts and the result is in front of us.
Yeah just screamed from the window and didn’t film the alleged chasers. And then came back to the same country after the scare of a life time. Doesn’t add up.May be it was stunt but he isn't a good actor I guess. Even if we see a hamlet or majzoob person in streets, we consider him "agency ka banda". I think he was paranoid at that time that he considered that while corolla full of ISI personals. So, I can easily give him the benefit of the doubt.
You missed Indian comments on Dhilip Kumar demise at times of India website two days back. Literally they were rejoicing and posting like finally an isi agent is dead.Just when I thought that India can't be more chutya of a country than it is right now it proves me wrong and does something like this
Yeh mulk hai ya chutyapon ki factory?
Committing blasphemy is the first thing which these retards do to take asylum and even the European and north American govts supports them on the name of freedom of speech!Blaming ISI is the best thing to get attention for asylum and or any support from Pakistan Army haters. In such process, one will find everything in support except grace & dignity.