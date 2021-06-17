What's new

Remedy for 'Erectile Dysfunction' (impotence)

DISCLAIMER: I don't know whether it was really Erectile Dysfunction (impotence) or just the normal variations some healthy men get sometimes.

The surprising point is after doing the following the member started working better than ever before in life!!!!! I was getting best erections (strongest & more lasting) of my life!!!

The combination of following two things:

* A paste made of 1 or 2 teaspoons of powdered fenugreek seeds and water consumed first thing in the morning on an empty stomach. Do not take anything else (not even more water than needed for swallowing) for half an hour.

* Weight lifting by lying down on back: How much and for how long? This is not clear but care should be taken that it shouldn't cause any problems like say elbow arthritis etc.

Doing this also improves libido tremendously.

