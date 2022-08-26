Remarkble points of SIPER air defence system

*Long range search radar is derivated from EIRS long range search radar. The range of EIRS was 600/700 km. So the range of the radar of SIPER will be400/500 km. The fire control radar is not tested, remarkble is the search radar what did guide the missile 100km+ far away.* Command post is far away so that does mean data-link, it will be able to share information with other SIPER systems so it can total A2/AD area. Or Naval forces and Air force will be able shoot and the other force will guide the missile.*The missile do not have explosion, that mean hit to kill missile, thats the nirvana of missile technology.