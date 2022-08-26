What's new

Remarkble points of SIPER air defence system

Oublious

Oublious

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 23, 2012
6,860
-3
7,913
Country
Turkey
Location
Netherlands

*Long range search radar is derivated from EIRS long range search radar. The range of EIRS was 600/700 km. So the range of the radar of SIPER will be400/500 km. The fire control radar is not tested, remarkble is the search radar what did guide the missile 100km+ far away.

* Command post is far away so that does mean data-link, it will be able to share information with other SIPER systems so it can total A2/AD area. Or Naval forces and Air force will be able shoot and the other force will guide the missile.

*The missile do not have explosion, that mean hit to kill missile, thats the nirvana of missile technology.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

MMM-E
Turkish Air Force unmatched new War Concept in 2025
2 3
Replies
37
Views
846
MMM-E
MMM-E
dBSPL
Long Range Air Defence Missile System SİPER Cleared Its Firing Test
Replies
0
Views
608
dBSPL
dBSPL
Oublious
Turkish A2/AD system
Replies
5
Views
508
EAGLE777
EAGLE777
MMM-E
  • Locked
New Military Capabilities for the Turkish Armed Forces
2 3
Replies
34
Views
1K
Amaa'n
Amaa'n
Mandalorian_CA
Turkey successfully test-fires air defense missile Siper, rival to S-400
Replies
11
Views
1K
aziqbal
aziqbal

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom