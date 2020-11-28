What's new

Remains of Native American youth return to tribal home

Remains of Native American youth return to tribal home
The children had been separated from their families more than a century ago under US policies of forced assimilation.

Remains of Native American youth return to tribal home

The children had been separated from their families more than a century ago under US policies of forced assimilation.
I was watching AJ and listened to whole program/interviews on this subject.

Many things to surprise but I kept wondering about the children taken away to civilize them. I was wondering that how come one side think other uncivilized and to do so, this side did it in most uncivilized but a barbaric way. Just look at the result for what I am saying. That hate actually transitioned down to that institute where those children were abused and murdered as well. It was result of same hate which started by supremacists ruling country. And interestingly, no HR champion talks about native people almost disappeared like a genocide.
 
