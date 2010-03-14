What's new

Remains of China’s Long March 5B land in sea, space agency says

Remains of China’s Long March 5B land in sea, space agency says
  • Remnants touched down at 10.24am Beijing time, China Manned Space Engineering Office says
  • China launched the Long March 5B spacecraft on April 29 to place the first module of the country’s new space station in orbit


Published: 11:13am, 9 May, 2021

The remnants of China’s Long March 5B rocket re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere at 10.24am Beijing time and fell into an open sea area at 72.47 degrees east longitude and 2.65 degrees north latitude, the China Manned Space Engineering Office said on Sunday.

The majority of the remnants burned up during re-entry, the agency said, ending an anxious week as people and governments wondered where and when the space junk would fall.

The rocket, carrying the core module for China’s Tiangong Space Station, blasted off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site on the southern island province of Hainan on April 29.

