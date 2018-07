Now 11 out of 46 World UNESCO Heritage Sites in Spain (the country with the third most World Heritage Sites in the world) have full Arab/Moorish/Islamic heritage or partial Arab/Moorish/Islamic heritage.The most famous Arab/Moorish/Islamic heritage site in Spain/most visited heritage site is Alhambra which means "The Red Castle" in Arabic. It is located in Granada, Andalusia.Here are two excellent documentaries about Al-Andalus.There are of course many other heritage sites but they are not admitted to the list of World UNESCO Heritage Sites. Yet that is. Some might in the future.Over 1/4 of the current-day vocabulary of Spanish used on a daily basis derives from ArabicArabic/Moorish/Islamic culture influenced Spain on many fronts. Influences seen to this very day in the language, cuisine, architecture, traditions, music etc. Meanwhile the same Spain later influenced Latin America greatly which is why Latin America is influenced by Arabic/Islamic culture likewise, aside from the 30 million Latin Americans of Arab origin. The largest Arab diaspora in the world. Same story with Portugal and its colonies.Lastly many people seem to equal Al-Andalus with Spain but they often forget that Portugal was there as well and Southern Portugal was probably as influenced as Southern Spain. Genetically as well as confirmed by DNA results of today.. This fruitful interaction between the two languages led to a linguistic phenomenon which arose in the medieval period called aljamiado, whereby Portuguese was written in Arabic characters. This medieval period could be seen as a first phase of the interaction between the Portuguese and the Arabic languages."Sadly this very detailed lecture (almost 2 hours long) from Casa Árabe is without English subtitles.A leading Spanish professor in Al-Andalus talks about all the topics I have mentioned and many more. For 2 hours.Then there are all the Islamic and non-Islamic personalities of Al-Andalus from phenomenal philosophers, poets, authors, theologians, rulers, knights, scientists, humanists etc. Or the fantastic symbiosis of different cultures and peoples (Arabs, Berbers, Arab-Berbers (Moors), Sub-Saharan Africans (whose history and role is underrated), locals, Jews, Muslims, Christians etc. This topic is impossible to cover on a forum. You need books with several volumes to cover this history and legacy in a way that it deserves.Al-Andalus is given the credit it deserves in the Maghreb and Spain/Portugal proper but it is more ignored by the remaining Muslim world/world. The Islamic Golden Age during the Abbasid dynasty (centered in Baghdad) is given more publicity which is a shame as Al-Andalus was its equal as was Cordoba when it came to Baghdad and other cities.What is also sad is that the society in Al-Andalus was probably more progressive/tolerant than that of many Muslim societies today let alone a few centuries ago. Muslims have forgotten Al-Andalus and its many valuable legacies. It is therefore paramount that we learn about this heritage and other heritages found in the Muslim world that we can use as an example so we don't have to look outside of our regions to find inspiration.​