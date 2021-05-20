FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
As the snow is melting on the Himalayas along the LAC, any PLA movement creates anxiety in the Indian Intelligentsia and ranks.
Stay Tuned guys we may have some more interesting months coming shortly.
China has scaled deployment near training camps: Army chief MM Naravane | EXCLUSIVE
Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane on Wednesday in an exclusive interview to India Today spoke about India's Ladakh deployment and Covid-19 crisis in the army. The two countries are in a stand-off position since April-May last year and are having friction points in the border area, which need...
www.indiatoday.in
Remain alert: The Chinese threat continues to loom along the LAC
The Chinese PLA has begun its summer exercises in the depth areas facing eastern Ladakh, putting the Indian armed forces on high alert. It will be recalled that India was caught unawares last summer when...
timesofindia.indiatimes.com
