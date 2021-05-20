What's new

Remain alert: The Chinese threat continues to loom along the LAC

As the snow is melting on the Himalayas along the LAC, any PLA movement creates anxiety in the Indian Intelligentsia and ranks.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1395048563143364609
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1395251578672754688
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1395263341321330688
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1395252227258740736

China has scaled deployment near training camps: Army chief MM Naravane | EXCLUSIVE

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane on Wednesday in an exclusive interview to India Today spoke about India's Ladakh deployment and Covid-19 crisis in the army. The two countries are in a stand-off position since April-May last year and are having friction points in the border area, which need...
Remain alert: The Chinese threat continues to loom along the LAC

The Chinese PLA has begun its summer exercises in the depth areas facing eastern Ladakh, putting the Indian armed forces on high alert. It will be recalled that India was caught unawares last summer when...
Stay Tuned guys we may have some more interesting months coming shortly.
 
