Religious Tourism in Pakistan

Govt to simplify visa process for Sikh pilgrims
https://tribune.com.pk/story/2051117/1-govt-simplify-visa-process-sikh-pilgrims/
ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to include the category of ‘religious tourism’ in the online visa system that would allow Sikh pilgrims seeking to visit the Kartarpur gurdwara to be issued visas within seven to 10 days.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior, a meeting was held to simplify the visa procedure for Sikh pilgrims.

The interior secretary informed the participants of the meeting about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s instructions to simplify the procedure as a “goodwill gesture towards the Sikh community”.

Under the new category, two kinds of applicants will be facilitated – Sikh pilgrims of Indian origin who are foreign nationals. They will be considered citizens of the countries of which they hold a passport. The others are the Sikh pilgrims who hold an Indian passport but also a residence permit of another country.

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will finalise a standard operating procedure to facilitate the Sikh pilgrims falling in the new category.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will communicate to the Pakistani Missions abroad about the new standard operating procedure.

On receiving an application from a Sikh pilgrim, the system will send guidelines to the applicant for visiting the Pakistani embassy for the verification of their credentials.

NADRA and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will forward the standard operating procedure they finalise to the Ministry of Interior so that the cabinet’s approval can be sought for the required amendment to the policy.

Pakistan has reaffirmed its commitment to the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor in November this year on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak and urged India to show flexibility on the matter.

The announcement came after the third meeting on the Kartarpur Corridor at Attari, India on Wednesday. The meeting discussed the modalities of the draft agreement for facilitation of pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Kartarpur by using the Kartarpur Corridor.

The Pakistan delegation was led by Dr Mohammad Faisal, Director General for South Asia and the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SA& Saarc) at the Foreign Ministry. The Indian side was led by SCL Das, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Both sides held detailed discussions on outstanding issues, including issuance of cards to visiting pilgrims. Dr Faisal, who is also the Foreign Office Spokesperson, said that both the sides exchanged dossiers on the corridor expansion.

In a post-meeting press briefing at the Wagah border, Dr Faisal said that Pakistan had taken unprecedented steps to facilitate the Sikh pilgrims. He urged India to show flexibility and leave political rhetoric aside.

“India needs to show some flexibility as we have taken an unprecedented initiative to reflect our commitment to the minorities,” he said, adding that another round of delegation-level talks would be held to finalise the agreement.

During the talks, the two sides agreed on visa-free travel by Indian pilgrims – in groups and as individuals. The corridor will be open all year round for 5,000 pilgrims every day, Dr Faisal said, adding that the pilgrims will be provided Langar and Prasad.
 
Tourism has grown faster than the global economy for the eighth consecutive year. Today, more than a billion people travel internationally, with around half these journeys destined for developing countries. Pakistan is uniquely placed to take advantage of this trend.

Travellers can experience the historical heritage of one of the oldest civilisations in the world, worship at the rich collection of Sufi shrines, Hindu temples, Sikh gurdawaras and Buddhist monasteries, scale some of the highest mountains in the world, or simply experience natural beauty ranging from blossoming trees against a backdrop of snow-clad peaks in Gilgit-Baltistan to pristine beaches in Gwadar.

However, despite this wealth of tourist attractions, Pakistan’s tourism sector trails far behind that of India, Turkey, Sri Lanka and the region in general.



The direct contribution of the travel and tourism sector to Pakistan’s gross domestic product is just 2.8 per cent compared to the regional average of 3.5pc.

In terms of receipts from foreign tourists across South Asia ($33.82 billion in 2016), Pakistan scrapes a share of less than 1pc of this important source of foreign exchange compared to India's share of 69pc, Sri Lanka’s 10pc and Maldives’ 7pc.

Moreover, in sharp contrast to the dramatic improvements in the share of travel and tourism to India’s economy, in Pakistan, this share has remained fairly stagnant.

What is the economic potential for tourism in Pakistan? What is holding us back from reaching the potential and what can be done about it?

Boosting the economy

What if Pakistan’s international tourism sector contributed to the economy at similar rates as the rest of South Asia? The gains to GDP would be $1.5 billion.

What if Pakistan surpasses South Asia and international tourism contributed at world average rates? The gains to GDP would be $3.5 billion — equivalent to the value of Pakistan’s largest current export item, cotton.



Simple back-of-the-envelope calculations show a substantial economic impact of existing domestic tourism as well.

For instance, looking at just domestic tourism to heritage and religious sites in Punjab, the Tourism Development Corporation of Pakistan (TDCP) identifies 480 such sites across the province. Of these, 106 are of historical importance, 120 religious and a further 26 of both religious and historical importance.

Assuming a modest average spend of Rs200 per trip per person and using TDCP data on the number of visits to each site, revenue generation through these domestic visits is currently estimated at Rs54 billion per year — two-thirds of what international tourists spend in Pakistan each year.

With the right policies in place, Punjab alone can contribute a three- to four-fold increase in the revenue generated by domestic tourism.

Pakistan is an especially important site for both Sikh and Buddhist tourists. At one point, Punjab was the centre of the only Sikh empire in history. Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Baba Guru Nanak, is one of the holiest sites for Sikhs, with the potential to attract as many pilgrims as the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Yet, barely 6,000 Indian Sikhs visit Pakistan, in contrast to over 50 million that visit the Golden Temple — just 120 kilometres away from Nankana Sahab — each year (this includes multiple visits from the same visitors).

The number of pilgrims coming to Pakistan each year and where they stay is controlled and managed for political and security reasons by the state, albeit with fewer restrictions on diaspora Sikhs as compared to Indian Sikhs.

According to survey data, a whopping 83pc of the eight million diaspora Sikhs living outside India have shown interest in visiting Pakistan. In addition, 79pc of the 20 million Indian Sikhs expressed an interest in visiting Pakistan. In sharp contrast, just 10pc had actually come to the country.


Nankana Sahib


Improvements in visa restrictions, security and infrastructure can lead to an increase in tourist numbers and a change in the profile of existing Sikh tourists, which is currently heavily biased towards low-end visitors (those who won’t be spending too much).

For instance, allowing one-day visas for day trips to Nankana Sahib, a mere two-hour drive from Wagah, can boost visits from Indian pilgrims.

Conservative estimates of the economic impact of boosting Sikh tourism, that keep the current expenditure profiles and mix of pilgrims as given and assume that a small fraction of the Sikhs that expressed an interest in visiting Pakistan do actually visit, show an approximately 85-fold increase in Sikh tourists’ expenditure on goods and services in Pakistan. The current spend of Rs208 million can reach almost Rs18 billion.

This is assuming 44,000 annual visitors (a mix of diaspora and national Sikhs, with some high-spending and others low-spending tourists) with most staying for two weeks, some single-day visits and spending between Rs4,000 to Rs20,000 per day per person.

The gains to the economy, however, are not restricted to these direct expenditures on hotels and transport. They create ripple effects through the economy via indirect and induced expenditures.

Hotels purchase more goods and services from their suppliers and expand their facilities (indirect expenditures). When the region becomes more active as a tourist hub, increased employment and economic activity spillover to higher spending on all goods and services in the area (induced effects).

The World Travel and Tourism Council estimates that every rupee of direct expenditure is expected to lead to an additional spend of Rs1.46. Every direct job in the travel and tourism sector also implies an additional 1.55 jobs in related sectors. Incorporating these multiplier effects, the total contribution of Sikh tourists is projected to reach approximately Rs44 billion every year, generating over 82,000 jobs.



Takht-i-Bahi.— Fazal Khaliq


Similarly, Buddhist tourism has an estimated market of 500 million Buddhists across the world. Pakistan’s Gandhara region comprising Mardan, Taxila and Swat holds a special place for them. Korean Buddhists in particular trace their religious origin to the area that is now Pakistan, where Korean monk Hyecho travelled 1,300 years ago.

Just recently, a 48-feet-long Buddha was also unearthed in Haripur, making it the world’s oldest sleeping Buddha statue. Takht-i-Bahi in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the sites in northern Punjab alone have the potential to attract a major proportion of the 50 million Mahayana Buddhists in Korea, China and Japan.

A 2016 Gallup survey of the Buddhist population across a selected pool of countries identified 58 million “interested visitors” of which 5pc (2.9 million) were “likely to visit” Pakistan. Poor security situation, lack of marketing and tourist facilities and the absence of a functional Buddha stupa are currently preventing this potential from being realised.

Facilitating these tourists and reaching just 1pc realisation for Pakistan would mean 29,000 visitors a year, with a revenue inflow of $62.9 million in the near term. Accounting for the direct and indirect effects, Buddhist tourism can contribute over Rs 16 billion to GDP and provide employment to 30,772 people.

What is holding us back?

Where can we begin in order to realise this potential? The most important impediment identified in surveys in the past has been Pakistan’s security situation. Significant improvements in security mean that the sector is now poised to pick up.

In recognition of this, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-led government has shown a keen interest in reviving this sector. They have established a national task force on tourism, followed by approval of a National Tourism Coordination Board. They have also announced a new visa policy, plan to provide online visa facility for 175 nations and have relaxed the system of No Objection Certificate for certain regions.

Tourism remains a key area of cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, realising the enormous potential of Chinese tourists and impact on international tourism of overall improvements in infrastructure.

There are, however, some additional factors that remain unaddressed. A critical one is an appropriate institutional and regulatory structure that allows for conservation and regulation, provision of facilities, effective management and data-driven planning to understand and attract tourists in a manner that is environmentally sustainable.

Existing institutional and regulatory arrangements for the tourism sector remain weak, complex and in need of serious reform. Multiple agencies and departments are involved in the sector, without any specialised experience for managing heritage and religious sites and lack of conformity in practicing international or Unesco standards. Special management structures like the Walled City Authority do exist, yet there is a need for a consistent approach that applies to all sites of significance.



Katas Raj. —Nefer Sehgal


Federal-provincial coordination poses further challenges. Federal jurisdiction over some heritage sites is still maintained by the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETBP) even though it has no legal authority post-18th Amendment.

The impact of these issues is exemplified in the experience of Katas Raj, a complex of seven ancient Hindu temples. The ETBP exercises complete authority over the development and restoration of Katas Raj without apparent oversight of the provincial archaeology department or any in-house expertise in conservation and restoration.

This institutional flaw has led to renovations using plaster and paint, which have permanently destroyed any remaining vestiges of antiquity. The floors and steps throughout the complex have been re-laid using white marble that looks completely anachronistic in that environment. Most importantly, nearby cement factories have contaminated and dried up the centuries-old pool of water considered holy by Hindus.

While suo moto action was taken after media reports last year, the experience highlights the gaps in the regulatory environment that have allowed substantial and potentially irreversible damage to historical sites.

Other issues that arise from poor institutional arrangements include poor tourism infrastructure, low involvement of the private sector, inadequate marketing and low enforcement of quality standards.

The Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth report develops five strategic thrust areas to address these issues and unlock tourism’s potential: tourism infrastructure, safety and security, branding, developing talent for tourism services and policies for sustainable tourism that involve and benefit local communities, as well as regulation that preserves heritage sites.

With these arrangements in place, Pakistan can look forward to revamping its tourism industry to take its rightful place in the country's development.

Header photo: Tomb of Bibi Jawindi in Uch Sharif, by Usama Shahid

By


Hina Shaikh | Nazish Afraz
 
Govt Plans to Set up a Buddhist Trail in KP

https://propakistani.pk/2019/05/20/g...t-trail-in-kp/



The government is working to develop a Buddhist trail by exploring religious sites in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab in order to attract the followers of Buddhism and monks from across the globe.

This was disclosed by Zulfikar Bukhari, who has recently taken charge as the Chairman of Pakistan Tourism Development Cooperation (PTDC).

The initiative is being taken by the government as part of its plan to market religious tourism by introducing its rich Buddhist heritage to the world. The trail would start from Swabi and Swat, and culminate at Taxila, which had numerous Buddhist sites.

“We will start by focusing Buddhist sites in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and gradually move down to Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan where numerous ancient sites of various religions are located,” he said while reiterating the government’s resolve to explore the untapped potential in the tourism industry.

Chairman PTDC also hinted at engaging foreign Buddhists to attract their investment for preserving their cultural heritage.

Sacred places of other religions, including Sikhism and Hinduism, are also scattered all over Pakistan and the PTDC is planning to provide facilities there to attract their followers not only from across the country but also from abroad, he added.

He said the students and academia would be engaged to formulate a policy and help the government promote tourism, as a collective resolve and efforts are required for this purpose.

They would also help the government demonstrate its interest in preserving and showcasing its non-Islamic heritage, besides projecting a soft pluralistic image of Pakistan internationally, he added.

Zulfikar Bukhari said that everyone in the country could practice his religion freely as per the vision of Pakistan’s forefathers and that of the prime minister, who was a strong proponent to make the country a welfare state on the pattern of the State of Madina.

He said that tourism contributes around 10 percent in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) globally but unfortunately, in Pakistan, only 2.9% of this highly profitable industry is included in the GDP.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, the PTDC aims to increase tourism’s share to 10 percent of GDP which would help the industry add over Rs. 20 billion in the national kitty.

Various areas in Pakistan like Taxila, Takht -i- Bahi, Mardan, Peshawar, and Lahore are home to some of the rarest Buddhist relics. Pakistan has been the cradle of Buddhist art and culture since time immemorial.
 
tourist attractions in Balochistan
By Sarah Price
Published: September 9, 2019




KARACHI: Magnificent, angular mountains. Hauntingly spectacular landscapes. Clear, glistening beaches. A wild landscape that invokes a serious case of wanderlust. It’s hard to describe the untamed beauty of Balochistan but Hingol National Park gives you a bewildering sneak peak into the great outdoors of the province.

Nani Mandir/Hinglaj Mata


PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/SARAH PRICE

We can say we’ve saved the best for last but everything in Hingol National Park is equally as fascinating that it’s hard to decide. Nestled in the centre of the great stretch of land lies a sacred Hindu pilgrimage site, a town on Makran coast in the Lasbela locale of Balochistan. Immediately, the energy of the area feels different and quite special. Tiny, colourful bits of cloth are tied to trees which stand for a wish that a visitor once prayed to be fulfilled.

Prayers aside, the caves leave you simply awe-struck. They are thought to be millions of years old – no-one really knows how long they’ve graced the planet. The sanctuary is situated in an old hollow that smells of incense and soothed by a balmy breeze. Hundreds of Hindu’s come to perform pilgrimage (Utam Yatra) for four days.


PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/SARAH PRICE

Be sure to get acquainted with Mr Gopal Gree, who shares fascinating information about the place as he sits with a calm smile inside the caves. We don’t need to share the story. Go there for yourself and experience the wonders of this magnificent spectacle. It will not disappoint!
 
Pakistan to issue 10,000 visas to Sikh pilgrims

September 13, 2019



Sikh pilgrims reach the most revered holy site Gurdwara Punja Sahib in Hassanabdal. PHOTO : REUTERS

LAHORE: Pakistan will issue more than 10,000 visas to the Sikh pilgrims in November this year, to attend the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Gurunank Dev.

Arrival of Sikh pilgrims would start from the first week of November. Special trains will bring Sikh pilgrims. Sikh pilgrims will reach Wagha railway station from Indian Atari railway station and then proceed would to Nankana Sahab.

The arrival of Sikh pilgrims would continue till November 8. Sikh pilgrims from other countries would also come to Pakistan through Wagha border.

The head of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara committee Sardar Satwant Singh invited Sikhs from all over the world to attend the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak. He said in the mid of October a tent city would be setup to accommodate the pilgrims from across the world. Additional counters would be established on Wagha border by custom and immigration authorities to facilitate the pilgrims.
 
Pakistan to invite Manmohan Singh to Kartarpur corridor inauguration
September 30, 2019




Pakistan to extend invitation to former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur corridor's inauguration in November. — AFP/File




Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday announced that Pakistan has decided to extend an invitation to former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh for the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor, which is scheduled to be opened in November.

"Kartarpur corridor is an important project, the prime minister has a personal interest in it," said Qureshi in a video message.

"After consultations, Pakistan has decided to invite Manmohan Singh to the inauguration, who we hold in high regard. He will represent the Sikh community."

"On behalf of the government, as the foreign minister of Pakistan, I invite him to attend the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor," said Qureshi, adding that the government also intends to send Singh a formal written invitation.

The foreign minister also invited Sikh yatris in his message, saying: "We also await the Sikh yatris [...] to come and take part in the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak."

Earlier this month, Pakistani project director Atif Majeed had said the visa-free border crossing from India to Kartarpur, Pakistan, would be inaugurated on Nov 9, just ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Baba Guru Nanak on Nov 12.

It was also announced that Pakistan has agreed to allow 5,000 Sikh pilgrims from India to visit on a daily basis the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Narowal through the Kartarpur corridor.

Pakistan has kept the corridor project insulated from the recent tensions with India over annulment of Article 370, subsequent repressive actions in occupied Kashmir and intensified ceasefire violations on the Line of Control. The project had also remained unaffected by the previous episode of escalation between the two sides following the Pulwama attack in February.
 
October 01, 2019 .. India on Tuesday has forwarded a draft of agreement regarding Kartarpur Corridor to Pakistan.
According to sources, the Pakistani government is considering to send reply to the Indian authorities and also expected to raise service fee.

Earlier, Pakistan had decided to invite former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on the inaugural ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the decision to invite Singh was taken after high-level consultation.

However, a formal invitation will soon be dispatched to him, he added.

It is to be mentioned here that Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the project on November 9, three days before the 550th birth anniversary Baba Guru Nanank that will be celebrated on November 12.

Kartarpur Corridor Project Director Atif Majeed said that the prime minister had laid foundation stone of the project last year on November 28. 5000 Sikh pilgrims will arrive and stay in the initial phase while later, more 10,000 pilgrims will come, he added.

Atif Majeed said that Pakistan’s biggest Gurdwara Baba Guru Nanak comprises of 42 acres of land while Panja Sahib Gurdwara comprises of four acres of land and Nankana Sahib Gurdwara comprises of 14 acres of land.

The work on the project is underway 24 hours a day and 7 days a week, he went on to say.

Pakistan is building the corridor from the Indian border to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, while the other part from Dera Baba Nanak up to the border is being constructed by India.

India is constructing a bridge at the zero point and has urged Pakistan to build a similar bridge on its side that will provide safe and secure movement of pilgrims.
 
Manmohan to visit Kartarpur Gurdwara



Ex-Indian PM Manmohan Singh. File photo

NEW DELHI: Indian former prime minister Manmohan Singh will visit the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan for the birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak as part of an all-party group next month as he accepted an invitation by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind have also accepted the Punjab government’s invitation to be a part of the celebrations on the opening of Kartarpur Corridor to be held in the Indian Punjab. Amarinder Singh called on Manmohan Singhat his residence in Delhi and asked him to attend the first all-party 'jatha' (a march organised by armed Sikhs) to Kartarpur Sahib on November 9.

The Punjab CM’s media adviser tweeted that the former PM has accepted the invitation. This would first require clearance from the central government. The media adviser said Singh would also attend the “main event at Sultanpur Lodhi to mark Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's 550th Prakash Purab”. Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh accepts @capt_amarinder’s invitation to join 1st Jatha to Sri Kartarpur Gurdwara on Nov 9, will also attend Sultanpur Lodhi main event @550yrsGuruNanak pic.twitter.com/cD9rJoZUBT

During his meeting with Manmohan Singh, Amarinder Singh also urged for his personal intervention to facilitate the political clearance for allowing the special all-party "jatha" to visit Nankana Sahib in Pakistan, the birth place of the first Sikh guru, on the historic occasion of the corridor's opening. He requested that a group of 21 persons may be allowed to visit Nankana Sahib to organise a "path" (reading of religious scriptures) on the occasion of the 550th Prakash Purb from October 30 to November 3 and bring a "Nagar Kirtan" to Sultanpur Lodhi via Amritsar (Wagah) later in the day. The "Nagar Kirtan" will arrive at Sultanpur Lodhi in Punjab's Kapurthala district on November 4. The chief minister has also written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking a formal clearance for the Nankana Sahib delegation visit and the "Nagar Kirtan" to be brought from Pakistan to Punjab, according to an official spokesperson.
 
Buddhist monks from S. KOREA visited Budaah site at Kargah to offer their prayer.

GB has a history of Buddhist civilization hence it could be hub for religious Toursim.


 
How Religious Tourism Can Help Pakistan To Uplift Its Tourism Industry?

by Inam Haq




Religious Tourism In Pakistan

Pakistan houses some of the enormous historical and religious Tourist Attractions that can help Pakistan in uplifting the religious Tourism in Pakistan. As per the record, Pakistan has six UNESCO World Heritage Sites. In the middle Ages, they celebrated this year based on natural and cultural resources, which were introduced through modern art. Tourism revenue in 2018 was $364.2 million. In terms of employment, Pakistan’s tourism industry employs 2.4% of total employment.

Since 2015, it has listed the list of the world’s most willing to travel. Pakistan is a religious place of great interest to Buddhists and Sikhs. The latest report released by Gallup in 2014 was released at the cultural site in Pakistan. From 1.6 million visitors in 2014 to the fastest growing visitors. The representative of the United Kingdom pledged to invest 500 million pounds in Pakistan’s religious tourism for Uplifting Religious Tourism in Pakistan.

The Punjab government has recently introduced a tourism policy to encourage more than 20 industries. Under the Punjab Travel Plan, the state government will spend $50 million to bring visitors into line with international standards.

As per estimated figures, the Domestic tourism of Pakistan is about $1.5 billion. The GDP output is about $3.5 billion, which is equivalent to the present value of Pakistani cotton.

The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) identified 480 locations for inbound tourism alone. Among them are 106 historical significance, 120 religions, and 26 religions and history. The PTI government is committed to increasing the country’s wealth to attract more tourists to Pakistan.

It is likely to attract more religious visitors to Pakistan, including civilians and Buddhists. Thanks to Prime Minister Imran Khan and government for their efforts opening the Central Gurdwara and the temple at Gurdwara Kartarpur Shrine in Punjab (Pakistan).

The continued growth of the world’s tourism industry has expanded the sector’s importance to the world economy. Modern tourism promotes social and economic progress by creating jobs in many sectors.

Among the government’s tourism and travel sector priorities, Pakistan ranks 112 out of 132 countries. However, the current government is focusing on this area by taking certain initiatives. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government plans to return more than 3,000 historical artifacts to attract tourists from the region. The KP government recently launched the first mobile travel app to promote tourism in the region. The app includes information based on hotels, restaurants, service stations and roads that also will guide visitors. These initiatives can be promoted in other provinces to attract and encourage tourism. Tourists find Mosques, Buddhist sits, churches, archeological sites of different civilization that leave great impact on each tourist to visit their sacred place in Pakistan.

There are visible and promoting positive signs of Religious Tourism in Pakistan that can help in building the Religious Tourism Industry in Pakistan.
 
