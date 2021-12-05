What's new

Religious scholars to oversee syllabus taught in educational institutions: Shahbaz Gill

Reichsmarschall

Reichsmarschall

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 16, 2016
11,318
4
23,564
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill has said that syllabus of educational institutions must nurture students’ mindset in line with the Islamic code of life and ethics.

Speaking at the convocation of Minhaj University on Sunday, Gill said that misconceptions about Islam needed to be rectified.

He said that Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority had been established and the government was involving Islamic scholars from the world to oversee the syllabus being taught to students in educational institutions.

About the tragic lynching of a Sri Lankan citizen in Sialkot, he said that every Pakistani felt ashamed over the incident and wanted no repeat of such incident in future in the country.

#DawnToday

www.dawn.com

Religious scholars to oversee syllabus taught in educational institutions: Shahbaz Gill

Says every Pakistani felt ashamed over Sialkot incident.
www.dawn.com


Meanwhile Pakistan's rank in List of countries by number of scientific and technical journal articles
Screenshot_20211206_123752.jpg


N
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom