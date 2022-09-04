What's new

Religious panel on underage marriages to set minimum age

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
11,871
19
26,032
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Experts will submit their recommendations to ministry of religious affairs
1662316460181.png

The ministry of religious affairs has constituted a high-level committee to deal with the issue of underage marriages in Pakistan.

Under its mandate, the committee would devise suggestions and recommendations to set the minimum age for marriage.

Dr Qibla Ayaz, the chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology, would head the committee while prominent religious scholars from different schools of thought would act as the members of the committee.

The committee would devise proposals to fix the age of marriages and other related issues. The committee will also come up with recommendations to specify the details of Nikah-Nama (marriage contract) and its interrelated clauses.

The panel will also present its viewpoint on the amount of the Haq-Mehar, or dower, and its process of payment.

The committee would submit its report to the ministry of religious affairs.

In Pakistan, only the Sindh province has set the minimum age for marriage at 18 years for women.
www.samaaenglish.tv

Religious panel on underage marriages to set minimum age

Experts will submit their recommendations to ministry of religious affairs
www.samaaenglish.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 1, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

HAIDER
NA panel concerned over Rs10bn ‘theft’ at Steel Mills
Replies
1
Views
124
Jango
Jango
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FEDERAL CABINET PLACES SHAHZAD AKBAR, NINE OTHERS ON ECL
Replies
0
Views
117
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
sammuel
Saudi justice minister vows action against underage marriages
Replies
8
Views
655
Hack-Hook
Hack-Hook
UmarJustice
Ch Fawad criticizes for not banning marriage of underage girls in Pakistan
Replies
0
Views
232
UmarJustice
UmarJustice
Mujahid Memon
  • Locked
No 'evidence' of forced conversion to Islam in Pakistan, claims study
2
Replies
22
Views
1K
LeGenD
LeGenD

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom