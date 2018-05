Bashir Ahmed Lone, who heads Jama'at's Srinagar district, had addressed and lead funeral of Dr Mohmmad Rafi on last Sunday after later was killed in a gun battle in Shopian along with four other militants.



Bashir Ahmed Lone, who heads Jama'at's Srinagar chapter, had addressed crowds at the funeral of Dr Mohmmad Rafi on last Sunday after later was killed in a gun battle with Indian armed forces in Shopian along with four other militants. The slain professor had asked his father that Lone should lead his funeral prayers.







Lone, however, was arrested by police on the pretext of giving "hate speech". Police did not explain further. But participants at the 36-hour-old militant’s funeral insist that Lone 'enforced discipline' during the funeral prayers of Rafi in which tens of thousands of people took part.



"There were some miscreants who had tried to hijack the funeral and wrap slain professors body in Daesh flag but Lone resisted the move and managed to contain the situation as there was widespread opposition to their move," said Mushtaq Ganaie from Beehama

