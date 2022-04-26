What's new

Religious freedom worsening in Bangladesh, across South Asia: US report

B

Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
8,011
-5
12,258
Published on 08:52 PM, April 26, 2022

Religious freedom worsening in Bangladesh, across South Asia: US report​


religion_freedom.jpg

Star Digital Report
The US Commission on International Religious Freedom has expressed deep concerns about the worsening religious freedom conditions in Bangladesh and other South Asian countries.

In its annual report released on April 25, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) said it has long noted deteriorating religious freedom across South Asia, and that trend persisted in 2021.

"In addition to its recommendations to designate Afghanistan, India, and Pakistan as CPSs [countries of particular concern], USCIRF is deeply concerned about worsening religious freedom conditions in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and the Maldives," the report said.

It said in Bangladesh, communal violence erupted in October during Durga Puja festivities. The weeklong wave of violence led to widespread attacks on the Hindu community and its places of worship despite government efforts to contain violence.

The report also said that the Bangladesh government continued to leave refugees, predominantly Rohingya Muslims, in untenable conditions, closing schools and moving some of them to the remote island of Bhashan Char.

Bangladesh government says that the relocation of Rohingyas to Bhashan Char is meant to ease the congestion in Cox's Bazar camps, address some of the security concerns and criminal activities. The Bhashan Char facility is also much better and secure.

During the visit of US Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom to Bangladesh, Rashad Hussain, said people of all faiths in Bangladesh by and large live together peacefully, but "outsiders" sometimes try to create divisions and conflicts.

He suggested that the law enforcers investigate those who create conflicts. He also assured that the US would work with Bangladesh to promote religious freedom.

Rashad Hussain also suggested that the Rohingyas are provided scopes for education and livelihoods.

www.thedailystar.net

Religious freedom worsening in Bangladesh, across South Asia: US report

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom has expressed deep concerns about the worsening religious freedom conditions in Bangladesh and other South Asian countries.
www.thedailystar.net www.thedailystar.net
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

B
‘Solutions to Rohingya crisis needed for free and open Indo-Pacific’ Says Japanese Ambassador Ito Naoki
Replies
0
Views
182
Black_cats
B
B
Bangladesh plans to move 81,000 Rohingya to island after UN deal: Officials
2
Replies
15
Views
952
bluesky
B
Homo Sapiens
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year.
Replies
13
Views
511
bluesky
B
B
Bangladesh condemns Sweden Quran burning
Replies
10
Views
363
Destranator
D
B
US warns Bangladesh of Chinese debt trap
2
Replies
20
Views
688
Bilal9
Bilal9

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom