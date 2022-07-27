What's new

Dear all, please see the above rule. This week a number of threads have been reported and closed because they have been written in a way to hurt religious sentiments of people on the forum, just now I have reported a number of posts by a member on PDF for moderation because of their offensive nature. I am just asking everyone here to agree to a social contract to use this website to please steer clear of any religious discussions on PDF.

Also while we are at it, please can we just be a little kinder to each other please, believe it or not the people you are responding to here are actual human beings with feelings and not chatbots.

No religious discussions? That is great, but I will believe it when this is applied to this thread and other posts by the same person :

The essence of the facts.......

According to the latest research from WHO (the World Health Organization), there are more than a million people who die each year because of smoking. - 90% of people who die of lung disease died because of smoking, - 70% of people who die of bronchitis die because of smoking, - 25% of people...
Nothing to see here, folks! :D

The essence of the facts.......

Allah "he" This is a linguistic nature, and it does not contain any kind of prejudice towards a particular gender, and it should be believed that God is not described as masculine or feminine, but rather it is a linguistic necessity in dealing and explaining God does not grieve, does...
