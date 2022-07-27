Dear all, please see the above rule. This week a number of threads have been reported and closed because they have been written in a way to hurt religious sentiments of people on the forum, just now I have reported a number of posts by a member on PDF for moderation because of their offensive nature. I am just asking everyone here to agree to a social contract to use this website to please steer clear of any religious discussions on PDF.Also while we are at it, please can we just be a little kinder to each other please, believe it or not the people you are responding to here are actual human beings with feelings and not chatbots.