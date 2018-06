A story about Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah’s links to a district cooperative bank which netted the highest deposits among such banks of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes that were abruptly demonetised on November 8, 2016, was taken down by the websites of Times Now, News18.com, Firstpost and New Indian Express on June 21, without offering any clarification.

News18.com and Firstpost are both run by Reliance Industries’s Network 18 group.

The story by news agency IANSreported that the “Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank (ADCB) secured deposits of Rs 745.59 crore of the spiked notes – in just five days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the demonetisation announcement. All the district cooperative banks were banned from accepting deposits of the banned currency notes from the public after November 14, 2016 – five days after demonetisation – on fears that black money would be laundered through this route.”

According to the bank’s website, Shah, who has been a director of the bank for several years, still holds that position. In addition, he was also the bank’s chairman in 2000. ADCB’s total deposits on March 31, 2017, were Rs 5,050 crore and its net profit for 2016-17 was Rs 14.31 crore. You can read the full story here.