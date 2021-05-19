Reliance Jio deploying 'largest' international submarine cable system; Here's why it is significant-200 TBPS speed with 16000 km length

For the first time in the history of fiber optic submarine telecommunications, these systems place India at the center of the international network map

Reliance Jio deploying 'largest' international submarine cable system; Here's why it is significant For the first time in the history of fiber optic submarine telecommunications, these systems place India at the center of the international network map

Photo Credit: IANSReliance Jio deploying 'largest' international submarine cable system; Here's why it is significantReliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. (Jio), a subsidiary of Jio Platforms Limited, is constructing the largest international submarine cable system centered on India. Jio, in conjunction with several key global partners and world-class submarine cable supplier SubCom, is currently deploying two next-generation cables to support the extraordinary growth in data demand across the region.The India-Asia-Xpress (IAX) system connects India eastbound to Singapore and beyond, while the India-Europe-Xpress (IEX) system connects India westbound to the Middle East and Europe. The systems will seamlessly interconnect as well as connect to the world’s top interexchange points and content hubs for extension of service globally. IAX and IEX will enhance the ability for consumer and enterprise users to access content and cloud services in and out of India.For the first time in the history of fiber optic submarine telecommunications, these systems place India at the center of the international network map, recognizing India’s increased importance, staggering growth, and the quantum shift in data use since the launch of Jio services in 2016, said the company in a statement.These high-capacity and high-speed systems will provide more than 200Tbps of capacity spanning over 16,000 kilometers. Employing open system technology and the latest wavelength switched RoADM/branching units ensures rapid upgrade deployment and the ultimate flexibility to add/drop waves across multiple locations.Jio is at the forefront of India’s explosive growth in digital services and data consumption. To meet the demands ofStreaming Video, Remote Workforce, 5G, IoT, and beyond, Jio is taking a leadership role in the construction of the first of its kind, India-centric IAX and IEX subsea systems,” said Mathew Oommen, President, Reliance Jio.