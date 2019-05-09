What's new

Release of book containing Iranian nuclear archive by Israel in 10 days

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1390710599471013888

I think the contents about to be realized in the next 2 weeks will be absolutely earth shattering.

Possibility of Iranian nuclear stockpile is revealed or a very short term latent nuclear capability has already been developed. We’ve heard of some of these implosion device tests being done in Marivan in 2003.

It may become known that Iran has run secretive parallel programs under the leadership of the IRGC. Details will come soon, I think it’s worth opening up a whole thread about this as information comes out and can be shared here. Mohsen Rezaei has also recently confirmed that the archive is real and stolen

Book in question.

Iran's Perilous Pursuit of Nuclear Weapons | Institute for Science and International Security

ISIS is a non-profit, non-partisan institution providing public knowledge of nuclear proliferation and international security.
isis-online.org isis-online.org
 
If anyone is interested, thier is a ISIS-ONLINE report about these implosion tests done in the early 2000s.

Many in the intelligence community in the west including the IAEA were absolutely fooled. The location of the facility was in Abadeh, but it was named "Marivan" which is a small town in Iranian Kurdistan

Abadeh is Marivan (Revised and Updated): | Institute for Science and International Security

ISIS is a non-profit, non-partisan institution providing public knowledge of nuclear proliferation and international security.
isis-online.org isis-online.org

The only reason this is even known, is from the nuclear archives.

