Release of book containing Iranian nuclear archive by Israel in 10 days

Iran's Perilous Pursuit of Nuclear Weapons | Institute for Science and International Security ISIS is a non-profit, non-partisan institution providing public knowledge of nuclear proliferation and international security.

I think the contents about to be realized in the next 2 weeks will be absolutely earth shattering.Possibility of Iranian nuclear stockpile is revealed or a very short term latent nuclear capability has already been developed. We’ve heard of some of these implosion device tests being done in Marivan in 2003.It may become known that Iran has run secretive parallel programs under the leadership of the IRGC. Details will come soon, I think it’s worth opening up a whole thread about this as information comes out and can be shared here. Mohsen Rezaei has also recently confirmed that the archive is real and stolenBook in question.