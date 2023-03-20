What's new

Release Mr Saddiq Jan , Professional Reporter and Anchor

AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
36,335
68
39,349
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
Honorable Mr Saddiq Jan was kidnapped illegally for merely doing his duties as a Journalist
by Islamabad Police and Associate

A request is made to Amnesty Internation and various international Human Rights watchers to raise the issue with International Court of Justice

1679356663283.png
 
Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
19,747
67
27,709
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I wasn't aware exactly on what charge was he arrested. But now doing my own research, and seeing that Maryam retweet, it's even more funny!

Jeez these people have an IQ below the freezing point.

For those who aren't aware, Siddiq Jan along with other media persons was on the roof of a plaza near the judicial complex when shelling started. One Isb cop wasn't feeling well, so they brought him up because there was water there (Saw this very video on PDF as well).

Once the cop got better, he started shelling PTI supporters from the roof. Media people told him 'Idhr say shell na maro, udhr ja kar maro' because they didn't want the place from where they are doing coverage to be then mobbed by PTI workers and for themselves to be caught up in this.

Ms Low IQ Pineapple then retweeted that video and implied that Siddiq Jan is telling a GB police official to get a better vantage point to hit Isb police.

This is so so dumb on many scales.

First she tries and bring up the ethnic fight, and now she is trying to imply GB-Isb police fighting. And this is AFTER her own Punjab IG denied that GB police pointed their guns at Punjab police (as she implied before).

This woman really is a dayen.
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
31,055
11
32,130
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Jango said:
I wasn't aware exactly on what charge was he arrested. But now doing my own research, and seeing that Maryam retweet, it's even more funny!

Jeez these people have an IQ below the freezing point.

For those who aren't aware, Siddiq Jan along with other media persons was on the roof of a plaza near the judicial complex when shelling started. One Isb cop wasn't feeling well, so they brought him up because there was water there (Saw this very video on PDF as well).

Once the cop got better, he started shelling PTI supporters from the roof. Media people told him 'Idhr say shell na maro, udhr ja kar maro' because they didn't want the place from where they are doing coverage to be then mobbed by PTI workers and for themselves to be caught up in this.

Ms Low IQ Pineapple then retweeted that video and implied that Siddiq Jan is telling a GB police official to get a better vantage point to hit Isb police.

This is so so dumb on many scales.

First she tries and bring up the ethnic fight, and now she is trying to imply GB-Isb police fighting. And this is AFTER her own Punjab IG denied that GB police pointed their guns at Punjab police (as she implied before).

This woman really is a dayen.
Click to expand...
Mariam Nawaz urf Plastic Nani ambitions . The most intolerable woman.
 
airmarshal

airmarshal

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 28, 2010
9,097
11
12,138
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Jango said:
I wasn't aware exactly on what charge was he arrested. But now doing my own research, and seeing that Maryam retweet, it's even more funny!

Jeez these people have an IQ below the freezing point.

For those who aren't aware, Siddiq Jan along with other media persons was on the roof of a plaza near the judicial complex when shelling started. One Isb cop wasn't feeling well, so they brought him up because there was water there (Saw this very video on PDF as well).

Once the cop got better, he started shelling PTI supporters from the roof. Media people told him 'Idhr say shell na maro, udhr ja kar maro' because they didn't want the place from where they are doing coverage to be then mobbed by PTI workers and for themselves to be caught up in this.

Ms Low IQ Pineapple then retweeted that video and implied that Siddiq Jan is telling a GB police official to get a better vantage point to hit Isb police.

This is so so dumb on many scales.

First she tries and bring up the ethnic fight, and now she is trying to imply GB-Isb police fighting. And this is AFTER her own Punjab IG denied that GB police pointed their guns at Punjab police (as she implied before).

This woman really is a dayen.
Click to expand...

No charge is needed. Hasaan Niazi was arrested today soon after he came out of court granting him bail. Islamabad High Court granted Siddique Jan bail and ordered authorities not to arrest him. Still he was arrested.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
21,057
9
22,307
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Jango said:
I wasn't aware exactly on what charge was he arrested. But now doing my own research, and seeing that Maryam retweet, it's even more funny!

Jeez these people have an IQ below the freezing point.

For those who aren't aware, Siddiq Jan along with other media persons was on the roof of a plaza near the judicial complex when shelling started. One Isb cop wasn't feeling well, so they brought him up because there was water there (Saw this very video on PDF as well).

Once the cop got better, he started shelling PTI supporters from the roof. Media people told him 'Idhr say shell na maro, udhr ja kar maro' because they didn't want the place from where they are doing coverage to be then mobbed by PTI workers and for themselves to be caught up in this.

Ms Low IQ Pineapple then retweeted that video and implied that Siddiq Jan is telling a GB police official to get a better vantage point to hit Isb police.

This is so so dumb on many scales.

First she tries and bring up the ethnic fight, and now she is trying to imply GB-Isb police fighting. And this is AFTER her own Punjab IG denied that GB police pointed their guns at Punjab police (as she implied before).

This woman really is a dayen.
Click to expand...
It simply because she is ladla ..can someone explain to me why everyone is quiet that a convicted criminal is walking free.

We should release everyone so we can save money just like her
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

HAIDER
Fawad ‘picked up’ in attempt to silence PTI mouthpiece
Replies
14
Views
339
SaadH
S
S
GHQ and PDM are banning PTI
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
88
Views
1K
Bleek
Bleek
HAIDER
Ruling coalition dubs PTI ‘clique of militants’, resolves to take action
Replies
3
Views
44
Mugen
Mugen
HAIDER
Islamabad court grants police 2-day physical remand of Sheikh Rashid
Replies
2
Views
355
Olympus81
O
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI leader Shahbaz Gill secures bail in sedition case
Replies
1
Views
253
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom