Release Mr Saddiq Jan , Professional Reporter and Anchor

I wasn't aware exactly on what charge was he arrested. But now doing my own research, and seeing that Maryam retweet, it's even more funny!



Jeez these people have an IQ below the freezing point.



For those who aren't aware, Siddiq Jan along with other media persons was on the roof of a plaza near the judicial complex when shelling started. One Isb cop wasn't feeling well, so they brought him up because there was water there (Saw this very video on PDF as well).



Once the cop got better, he started shelling PTI supporters from the roof. Media people told him 'Idhr say shell na maro, udhr ja kar maro' because they didn't want the place from where they are doing coverage to be then mobbed by PTI workers and for themselves to be caught up in this.



Ms Low IQ Pineapple then retweeted that video and implied that Siddiq Jan is telling a GB police official to get a better vantage point to hit Isb police.



This is so so dumb on many scales.



First she tries and bring up the ethnic fight, and now she is trying to imply GB-Isb police fighting. And this is AFTER her own Punjab IG denied that GB police pointed their guns at Punjab police (as she implied before).



This woman really is a dayen.