Relatives of Wuhan Covid victims say they are being silenced by Beijing as WHO prepares to begin its investigation into the cause of the outbreak

Relatives of Wuhan Covid victims say they are silenced by Beijing
Relatives of Wuhan's Covid-19 victims said Chinese authorities have deleted their social media group and are pressuring them to keep quiet while WHO investigates origins of pandemic in the city.
www.dailymail.co.uk
- Relatives of Wuhan's coronavirus victims said Chinese authorities deleted their social media group on WeChat 10 days ago
- Zhang Hai said authorities are 'afraid' the families will get in touch with WHO experts who are in Wuhan for an investigation into the pandemic's origins
- Families blame officials for mishandling the outbreak in Wuhan a year ago