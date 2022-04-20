Relationship with the establishment got damaged months ago - Fawad Chaudhary

Sainthood 101 said: Honestly it's foreign policy issues at the helm of it all - detiriorating relationship with GCC and US during IKs administration

I think IK's foreign policy could have been better

All other things were fine actually better than fine Click to expand...

Chacha_Facebooka said: If there is one thing PTI should learn from this fiasco, it is that populism and sloganeering should be kept away from international diplomacy. Keep you mouth shut unless you have weighed every every word, and thought everything through.

Also, don't forget Buzdar. Putting a weak CM in Punjab was also one of the reasons behind revolt in the party. Click to expand...

Definitely. Russian war issue, GCC Yemen issue, India issue, Palestine.The old Pakistan: We condemn Russia, we want better relations with our innocent neighbour India, we love Saudia, oh King your our master.They will learn and come back. Pak establishment needs someone like badde mian, who stays quiet when Pakistan army is criticised, mocked, and used as a tissue paper by the west and India, maybe this is the real status of the army but we over thought it.