Relationship with the establishment got damaged months ago - Fawad Chaudhary

If there is one thing PTI should learn from this fiasco, it is that populism and sloganeering should be kept away from international diplomacy. Keep you mouth shut unless you have weighed every every word, and thought everything through.Honestly it's foreign policy issues at the helm of it all - detiriorating relationship with GCC and US during IKs administration
All other things were fine actually better than fine
Army doesn't trust corrupt politicians.
Looks like an Indian dog to me.bajwa preshan hai ajkal
All these political mistakes were handled by them through fear of dandaDon't forget Buzdar. Putting a weak CM in Punjab was also one of the reasons behind revolt in the party.
Sure foreign policy matters and army can control it now. But all that worthy to impose a corrupt govt on pakistan. ?
Also, don't forget Buzdar. Putting a weak CM in Punjab was also one of the reasons behind revolt in the party.
Definitely. Russian war issue, GCC Yemen issue, India issue, Palestine.

I think IK's foreign policy could have been better
I think IK's foreign policy could have been better
All other things were fine actually better than fine
They will learn and come back. Pak establishment needs someone like badde mian, who stays quiet when Pakistan army is criticised, mocked, and used as a tissue paper by the west and India, maybe this is the real status of the army but we over thought it.
Also, don't forget Buzdar. Putting a weak CM in Punjab was also one of the reasons behind revolt in the party.