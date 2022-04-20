What's new

Relationship with the establishment got damaged months ago - Fawad Chaudhary

Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

Honestly it's foreign policy issues at the helm of it all - detiriorating relationship with GCC and US during IKs administration
I think IK's foreign policy could have been better
All other things were fine actually better than fine
 
Honestly it's foreign policy issues at the helm of it all - detiriorating relationship with GCC and US during IKs administration

All other things were fine actually better than fine
If there is one thing PTI should learn from this fiasco, it is that populism and sloganeering should be kept away from international diplomacy. Keep you mouth shut unless you have weighed every every word, and thought everything through.
Also, don't forget Buzdar. Putting a weak CM in Punjab was also one of the reasons behind revolt in the party.
 
bajwa preshan hai ajkal

If there is one thing PTI should learn from this fiasco, it is that populism and sloganeering should be kept away from international diplomacy. Keep you mouth shut unless you have weighed every every word, and thought everything through.
Also, don't forget Buzdar. Putting a weak CM in Punjab was also one of the reasons behind revolt in the party.
Sure foreign policy matters and army can control it now. But all that worthy to impose a corrupt govt on pakistan. ?
 
Honestly it's foreign policy issues at the helm of it all - detiriorating relationship with GCC and US during IKs administration
I think IK's foreign policy could have been better
All other things were fine actually better than fine
Definitely. Russian war issue, GCC Yemen issue, India issue, Palestine.
The old Pakistan: We condemn Russia, we want better relations with our innocent neighbour India, we love Saudia, oh King your our master.

If there is one thing PTI should learn from this fiasco, it is that populism and sloganeering should be kept away from international diplomacy. Keep you mouth shut unless you have weighed every every word, and thought everything through.
Also, don't forget Buzdar. Putting a weak CM in Punjab was also one of the reasons behind revolt in the party.
They will learn and come back. Pak establishment needs someone like badde mian, who stays quiet when Pakistan army is criticised, mocked, and used as a tissue paper by the west and India, maybe this is the real status of the army but we over thought it.
 

