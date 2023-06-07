R2D2 said: Relations with India​

Historically, Hindus and the Muslims lived peacefully together for a thousand years under the Muslim rulers. The Muslim governments were composed of Hindu officers in the revenue department as well as court officials, generals and governors. Most of the Muslims in India are converts from Hindus with many of the tribes like Rajputs and Jats having both Muslim, Hindu and Sikh members.



However, under the British rule, the Urdu-Hindi Controversy was used as a pretext to flame the communal differences. The only difference was between the Hindi and the Urdu script with the spoken language being almost the same. Even today, people from Pakistan watch Hindi movies and fully understand them.



During the freedom struggle against the British rule, Hindus, Sikhs and Muslims came together under the Congress banner and struggled together. Abul Kalam Azad who initially campaigned for Islamic rule joined Congress and became the Congress President. Similarly, the Indian Revolutionaries formed the Azad Hind Government in Kabul with Muslim, Hindu and Sikh members. Abdul Ghaffar Khan or Bacha Khan with his Khudai Khidmatgar Movement had a political alliance with Congress.



Since the creation of Pakistan, relations between Pakistan and India have been antagonistic over the issue of Kashmir and the two countries joined opposite Super Power camps. The Kashmir problem in addition to being a human rights issue is also a water issue which is a lifeline for Pakistan as almost all the rivers coming to Pakistan have their origins in Indian Kashmir. Global Warming has become a hot issue for the governments of India and Pakistan as the farmers in both the countries are severely affected. India has upped the ante by building Dams and Reservoirs on almost all the rivers thus reducing the water flow to Pakistan and affecting its lifeline agriculture negatively.



In this context, if India allows liberal release of water to Pakistan from its rivers then the problem of animosity between the two countries can be reduced. The issue of Kashmir human rights situation has almost subsided. However, if the water issue is not solved, then Pakistani establishment can again raise the issue of Kashmir militancy.



If we have peace with India, it can help us by being a powerful voice for the Muslims in the World Forums. We can also have trade between the two countries as Pakistan faces problems in meeting the food needs of its citizens.



It is an oversimplification of a very complex issue. Starting from history, while it's true a lot of Hindu officers and local princes were under Muslim rulers the Muslims in the kingdom enjoyed the political power. The state religion was Islam despite being a minority, the presence of Hindu officials was just out of convenience and not benevolence. For comparison, see the British rule in India, there was only a very few British officials in India, majority of the officials of British India were Indians themselves would that be considered British benevolence? The commanding officer of the Jalianwalabag massacre is British, but the hands that held guns and fired were Indian.While it is true the British effectively used the Hindu-Muslim divide to its advantage, the fact that such a divide existed for the British to exploit shows how divided we were. Now that's not just on the religious side, linguistically as well as tribe-class-caste etc... and the British took advantage of them all, take for example the Martial class theory the British cooked up after the 1857 revolt, they purged the Bengali - Central and North Indian Brahmins and Muslims in the army because they were the one's revolted against the British, carefully elevated the Gurkha, Khukri, Punjabi tribes/class.Coming to Kashmir, if water really was the issue then it would've been solved after the signing of IWT, it's brokered by the powerful WB. A treaty that still holds to this day, but such issues hardly mattered to Pakistan. The real problem was Pakistan felt betrayed when J&K decided to join India when Pakistan forced the hand of the erstwhile princely state. That issue simmered for years which lead to the second war in 65, this then snowballed into the 71 conflict which divided Pakistan. Pakistan's military is trying to get back at India for all this, and it still keeps trying. The trust deficit all this created, add to that the political issues in Pakistan making it too hard for a warm and friendly relationship.What liberal release are you talking about? Pakistan already receives the water it is supposed to get as per the treaty, which is one of the most liberal treaties signed by an upper riparian state, many in India now say the treaty is too liberal with Pakistan getting 80% of the share of transboundary rivers. Raising Kashmir militancy is a tried and failed strategy, it will keep the region in a boil and India with more money and resources find ways to suppress it. Lose-lose for everyone involved.Lastly, the Muslim world is an extremely divided world. IMO Pakistan being an Islamic state may try for peace in the Muslim world first because that is going to pay dividends, I am not just talking about Iran - KSA issue, your own backyard Afg - Iran borders and those states further North.Peace with India? It's nice from both our perspectives, but the economic benefits of it are largely overblown our trades are insignificant, we are from almost identical geographic spaces and largely depended on the export market in the West. India's access to Central Asia is a bust, it needs to traverse Afg, and there is not a big market for our goods. Likewise, Pakistan don't produce the things India wants, much like Bangladesh. Similar geography, almost identical products to sell.