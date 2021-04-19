What's new

Relations between Russia and China have reached their highest level in history: Putin

MOSCOW : According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, relations between Russia and China have reached their highest point in history, and the two countries will continue to cooperate.

According to sources, Putin said during an enlarged meeting of the Russian Foreign Ministry Board, "We will continue to deepen ties with our dear neighbours and friends in the People's Republic of China." He emphasised that the bilateral ties have served as an example for efficient interstate collaboration in the twenty-first century.

Some Western countries, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin, are "openly attempting to force a wedge between Moscow and Beijing." "We will continue to respond to such initiatives, together with our Chinese allies, by increasing our political, economic, and other cooperation, and coordinating steps.

MOSCOW, Nov 19: Relations between Russia and China have reached their highest level in history, and the two countries will step up cooperation further, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

"We will continue to strengthen ties with our good neighbors and friends in the People's Republic of China," Putin said at an expanded meeting of the Russian Foreign Ministry Board.
The bilateral relations have served as a model for effective interstate cooperation in the 21st century, he stressed.

Putin noted that some Western countries are "openly trying to drive a wedge between Moscow and Beijing."

"Together with our Chinese friends, we will continue to respond to such attempts by expanding our political, economic, and other cooperation, and coordinating steps in the international arena," he said.

