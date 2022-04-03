What's new

Rejection of No Confidence motion and it's legal status

Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

Jul 24, 2021
I am mad confused - is this legal?
I have a feeling supreme court might intervene and throw it out

Or can they even interfere in parliamentary affairs? Afaik they can't

Ofcourse best case scenario for PTI is early elections
MEMBER

Feb 25, 2022
Foreign intervention was proved by NSC the highest civil, military and intel forum of Pakistan.
So according to article 5 this no trust motion was invalid.
Also, according to IHC court cannot interfere in parliment (majlis-e-shura).
Early election coming and IK gonna win with landslide.
 
khail007
Mar 25, 2008
Sainthood 101 said:
I am mad confused - is this legal?
I have a feeling supreme court might intervene and throw it out
If the murderers could get a heroes welcome, then legal/illegal dies own death, in Pakistan the politico don't go for it but only for their interests. This game for power has no rules.


Sainthood 101 said:
Or can they even interfere in parliamentary affairs? Afaik they can't
No SC cannot interfere in assembly's proceeding - Assemblies are supreme ...
 
Darth.Vad3r

Mar 11, 2022
everything done or said on the floor of house has constitutional immunity
now all people r calling Army n Courts to intervene into this matter, thats their biggest defeat. Since General Elections are announced so for peace of country, SC will likely say lets go into Gen Elections
 
That Guy

Mar 29, 2013
Sainthood 101 said:
I am mad confused - is this legal?
I have a feeling supreme court might intervene and throw it out

Or can they even interfere in parliamentary affairs? Afaik they can't

Ofcourse best case scenario for PTI is early elections
@Jango
The deputy speaker used article 5 to throw out the NCV, whichs states...

Loyalty to State and obedience to Constitution and law
5. (1) Loyalty to the State is the basic duty of every citizen.
(2) Obedience to the Constitution and law is the 1
[inviolable]
obligation of every citizen wherever he may be and of every other person
for the time being within Pakistan.

Normally, article 6 (which deals with high treason) would apply if the allegations of PMIK are true, and article 5 was used to dismiss the NCV. It would thus now go to the courts to prove either side's case.

Since PTI has announced that they'll go for elections within 90 days, the opposition doesn't have time to challenge this, and has to immediately go into campaign mode, and deal with it later.

What's interesting is that both sides are saying they'll apply article 6, against the other, which mean this will eventually go to court and will likely see someone put in prison. If PMIK's letter is real, it's pretty much over for PMLN, PPP and JUIF, along with the PTI dissidents. If PMIK's letter is fake (I personally believe it's real), then PMIK will have a lot of explaining to do.

I've attached the pdf of the Constitution, as well as a picture of the relevant part that applies here.
 

Jazzbot

Apr 27, 2010
Sainthood 101 said:
I am mad confused - is this legal?
I have a feeling supreme court might intervene and throw it out

Or can they even interfere in parliamentary affairs? Afaik they can't

Ofcourse best case scenario for PTI is early elections
@Jango
Court cannot legally intervene in internal matters of national assembly.
 

