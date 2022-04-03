Rejection of No Confidence motion and it's legal status

Sainthood 101
If the murderers could get a heroes welcome, then legal/illegal dies own death, in Pakistan the politico don't go for it but only for their interests. This game for power has no rules.I am mad confused - is this legal?
I have a feeling supreme court might intervene and throw it out
No SC cannot interfere in assembly's proceeding - Assemblies are supreme ...Or can they even interfere in parliamentary affairs? Afaik they can't
@Jango
I am mad confused - is this legal?
I have a feeling supreme court might intervene and throw it out
Or can they even interfere in parliamentary affairs? Afaik they can't
Ofcourse best case scenario for PTI is early elections
@Jango
It can if it is a constitutional crisis, which I would say this Constitutes as.Court cannot legally intervene in internal matters of national assembly.
