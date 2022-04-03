Rejection of No Confidence motion and it's legal status

Sainthood 101 said:

I have a feeling supreme court might intervene and throw it out



Or can they even interfere in parliamentary affairs? Afaik they can't



Ofcourse best case scenario for PTI is early elections

The deputy speaker used article 5 to throw out the NCV, whichs states...Loyalty to State and obedience to Constitution and law5. (1) Loyalty to the State is the basic duty of every citizen.(2) Obedience to the Constitution and law is the 1[inviolable]obligation of every citizen wherever he may be and of every other personfor the time being within Pakistan.Normally, article 6 (which deals with high treason) would apply if the allegations of PMIK are true, and article 5 was used to dismiss the NCV. It would thus now go to the courts to prove either side's case.Since PTI has announced that they'll go for elections within 90 days, the opposition doesn't have time to challenge this, and has to immediately go into campaign mode, and deal with it later.What's interesting is that both sides are saying they'll apply article 6, against the other, which mean this will eventually go to court and will likely see someone put in prison. If PMIK's letter is real, it's pretty much over for PMLN, PPP and JUIF, along with the PTI dissidents. If PMIK's letter is fake (I personally believe it's real), then PMIK will have a lot of explaining to do.I've attached the pdf of the Constitution, as well as a picture of the relevant part that applies here.