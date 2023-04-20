What's new

Rejecting an alleged miracle of Ghous Pak Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jillani leads to being beaten up by charged crowd

Why stir the pot? How about letting ppl be? Why get into ppl faces and argue with them about their belief? The golden rule of liberalism is laissez-faire.
Let ppl do what they want.
 
Ghareeb_Da_Baal said:
Why stir the pot? How about letting ppl be? Why get into ppl faces and argue with them about their belief? The golden rule of liberalism is laissez-faire.
Let ppl do what they want.
If these people really believed in miracles they would have just let him be. The ongoing economic crisis and political instability has everyone frenzied and anchored to some form of extremism.

Only true anarchists would want elections in the country.
 
El Sidd said:
If these people really believed in miracles they would have just let him be. The ongoing economic crisis and political instability has everyone frenzied and anchored to some form of extremism.

Only true anarchists would want elections in the country.
I totally agree with you btw.
Myslef, I would not care.like our shia's calling the Shaikh their Sala & Umar as drunk and someone who slept with his mother.etc . ( that was some Urdu video by this shis scholar that I saw years ago, kinda sad I must say to watch such filth being pedaled) I am not bothered by such things but I was raised with values that taught me to keep silent on certain matters. I myself being a Gilani , am not offended at all.
 
El Sidd said:
Anything else online bully

People just don't practice what they preach.
I know. TBT its everywhere. PPL here is the USA is just as insane. Nothing to do with religion but socially ppl are so fucked up. years ago when I got my license to carry a concealed handgun, I realized I had become more patient & grew a thicker skin! Must be the training I had to take that reminds me to control my senses. I just don't mess with people, not even slightly.
 
Ghareeb_Da_Baal said:
I know. TBT its everywhere. PPL here is the USA is just as insane. Nothing to do with religion but socially ppl are so fucked up. years ago when I got my license to carry a concealed handgun, I realized I had become more patient & grew a thicker skin! Must be the training I had to take that reminds me to control my senses. I just don't mess with people, not even slightly.
Think of it this way, if both parties were armed, we would be having an entirely different conversation.

Hollywood glorified gun culture which was a fringe subset till then to an entire industry.
 
Ghareeb_Da_Baal said:
Why stir the pot? How about letting ppl be? Why get into ppl faces and argue with them about their belief? The golden rule of liberalism is laissez-faire.
Let ppl do what they want.
Hmmm. I didn't see any stirring of the pot. Nor any getting into ppl's faces. I just saw animals beating someone up because he didn't believe fairy stories about their God (that's right, all sorts of divine abilities are ascribed to Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani R.A.)

In any case, someone called Muhammad SAW also stirred the pot and challenged people's shirkia beliefs. Do you recall? That's the person we are supposed to follow?
Or are we just going to ignore his teachings and lynch people in his name to show our love?
 

