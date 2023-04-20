Rejecting an alleged miracle of Ghous Pak Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jillani leads to being beaten up by charged crowd

Imran Khan
PDF VETERAN
- Oct 18, 2007
- 68,337
- 4
- Country
-
- Location
-
Why stir the pot? How about letting ppl be? Why get into ppl faces and argue with them about their belief? The golden rule of liberalism is laissez-faire.
Let ppl do what they want.
Spoken like a true hard core nazi fascist.Only true anarchists would want elections in the country.
I totally agree with you btw.If these people really believed in miracles they would have just let him be. The ongoing economic crisis and political instability has everyone frenzied and anchored to some form of extremism.
Only true anarchists would want elections in the country.
Anything else online bullySpoken like a true hard core nazi fascist.
People just don't practice what they preach.I totally agree with you btw.
I know. TBT its everywhere. PPL here is the USA is just as insane. Nothing to do with religion but socially ppl are so fucked up. years ago when I got my license to carry a concealed handgun, I realized I had become more patient & grew a thicker skin! Must be the training I had to take that reminds me to control my senses. I just don't mess with people, not even slightly.Anything else online bully
People just don't practice what they preach.
I know. TBT its everywhere. PPL here is the USA is just as insane. Nothing to do with religion but socially ppl are so fucked up. years ago when I got my license to carry a concealed handgun, I realized I had become more patient & grew a thicker skin! Must be the training I had to take that reminds me to control my senses. I just don't mess with people, not even slightly.
what's the difference between these confirmed janati momineen and the 'bolo sri ram' crowd?Ghaus-e-Pak is highly revered by Sunni Muslims.
how is not agreeing that a man can lift a passenger filled boat an open insult?Whabbis and Deobandis should refrain from trying to publicly insult such great personalities.
Hmmm. I didn't see any stirring of the pot. Nor any getting into ppl's faces. I just saw animals beating someone up because he didn't believe fairy stories about their God (that's right, all sorts of divine abilities are ascribed to Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani R.A.)Why stir the pot? How about letting ppl be? Why get into ppl faces and argue with them about their belief? The golden rule of liberalism is laissez-faire.
Let ppl do what they want.