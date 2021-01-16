Reign's festive collection 2021

Reign

Playing dress up with Reign's festive collectionJanuary 02, 2021Reign’s latest festive and formals’ collection will make you believe that magic is possible without madness, and bring a sense of whimsy to their creations. A beautiful, timeless collection embodying the most breathtaking pieces for this celebratory season. Here are a few of our favourites from their collection!This piece is a star – infused in vermillion red hues with hand-embroidered works, tassel and pearl detailing. Paired with a red organza data, with ruffle detailing. We love the option of customised stitching. You could go bold with short peplum top with skin tight maxi skirt, or revamp it to a more traditional outlook with a long-shirt and a beltedRoyal Blue shades clad in organza shirt, scalloped in beadwork embroidery, with, pearls, cut-dana, white stars, pipe, crystal andworks rendered in mesh net-work on the armsique. This shirt comes with plain royal blue raw-silk bottoms to complete your look. Customised stitching could give you two amazing options in this fit: a turtleneck, body-con shirt with cigarette trousers or a long traditionally sewn shirt with long culottes; both can add the romantic touch to your evening!We can’t get enough of this smokey metallic bomber chiffon shirt with details for days! Paired with a beautiful, flowy bamber chiffon light sage– this ensemble is an amalgamation of ivory-silver threadwork and intricate hand detailing of, white-stars, and Swarovski crystals. With customised stitching, you could curate a boxy short-shirt with fringe detailing, or a graceful long shirt for more formal events!One can’t go wrong with anything pink! This soft, blush pink organza hues, hand embroidered in dhulki, rendering pearls, khulfi, white stars, pipe and crystal beads in floral-leafy patterns. Pair this princess-y piece with a beautiful blush pinkto complete the look, and bring out your princess with a long trailed, ruffled-hemmed gown.An olive green netset with multicoloured threadwork embroidery is all we want this wedding season!! Paired with sombre mustard net, and raw-silk bottoms. This ensemble is an amalgamation of multicoloured threadwork with intricate, cut-dana, white stars, crystal and glass bead embroidery.