Reign's festive collection 2021

Reign
Playing dress up with Reign's festive collection
January 02, 2021
Reign as a label epitomises an elegant and elevated, exquisite sense of style with a strong emphasis on naturally dyed, hand woven textiles that are embellished with intricate hand embroidery. Each piece is thoughtfully handcrafted using the most luxurious fabrics. The brand stays true to the roots of the inspiration - infusing modern, luxurious clothing with a unique sense of style and understated elegance. Their festive and formal wear is essentially characterised by the sense of craftsmanship, style and creativity that is quintessentially Reign!
Amour and Bonheur – Reign’s latest festive and formals’ collection will make you believe that magic is possible without madness, and bring a sense of whimsy to their creations. A beautiful, timeless collection embodying the most breathtaking pieces for this celebratory season. Here are a few of our favourites from their collection!
Safrienè
This piece is a star – infused in vermillion red hues with hand-embroidered works, tassel and pearl detailing. Paired with a red organza data, with ruffle detailing. We love the option of customised stitching. You could go bold with short peplum top with skin tight maxi skirt, or revamp it to a more traditional outlook with a long-shirt and a belted dupatta.
Elliyá
Royal Blue shades clad in organza shirt, scalloped in beadwork embroidery, with khulfi, batki, pearls, cut-dana, white stars, pipe, crystal and dhulki works rendered in mesh net-work on the armsique. This shirt comes with plain royal blue raw-silk bottoms to complete your look. Customised stitching could give you two amazing options in this fit: a turtleneck, body-con shirt with cigarette trousers or a long traditionally sewn shirt with long culottes; both can add the romantic touch to your evening!
Juliet
We can’t get enough of this smokey metallic bomber chiffon shirt with details for days! Paired with a beautiful, flowy bamber chiffon light sage dupatta – this ensemble is an amalgamation of ivory-silver threadwork and intricate hand detailing of khulfi, white-stars, and Swarovski crystals. With customised stitching, you could curate a boxy short-shirt with fringe detailing, or a graceful long shirt for more formal events!
Lilian
One can’t go wrong with anything pink! This soft, blush pink organza hues, hand embroidered in dhulki, rendering pearls, khulfi, white stars, pipe and crystal beads in floral-leafy patterns. Pair this princess-y piece with a beautiful blush pink dupatta to complete the look, and bring out your princess with a long trailed, ruffled-hemmed gown.
Rosetté
An olive green net lengha set with multicoloured threadwork embroidery is all we want this wedding season!! Paired with sombre mustard net dupatta, and raw-silk bottoms. This ensemble is an amalgamation of multicoloured threadwork with intricate khulfi, batki, cut-dana, white stars, crystal and glass bead embroidery.
