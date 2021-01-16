What's new

Reign's festive collection 2021

Reign

Playing dress up with Reign's festive collection


January 02, 2021





Reign as a label epitomises an elegant and elevated, exquisite sense of style with a strong emphasis on naturally dyed, hand woven textiles that are embellished with intricate hand embroidery. Each piece is thoughtfully handcrafted using the most luxurious fabrics. The brand stays true to the roots of the inspiration - infusing modern, luxurious clothing with a unique sense of style and understated elegance. Their festive and formal wear is essentially characterised by the sense of craftsmanship, style and creativity that is quintessentially Reign!

Amour and Bonheur – Reign’s latest festive and formals’ collection will make you believe that magic is possible without madness, and bring a sense of whimsy to their creations. A beautiful, timeless collection embodying the most breathtaking pieces for this celebratory season. Here are a few of our favourites from their collection!







Safrienè


This piece is a star – infused in vermillion red hues with hand-embroidered works, tassel and pearl detailing. Paired with a red organza data, with ruffle detailing. We love the option of customised stitching. You could go bold with short peplum top with skin tight maxi skirt, or revamp it to a more traditional outlook with a long-shirt and a belted dupatta.








Elliyá

Royal Blue shades clad in organza shirt, scalloped in beadwork embroidery, with khulfi, batki, pearls, cut-dana, white stars, pipe, crystal and dhulki works rendered in mesh net-work on the armsique. This shirt comes with plain royal blue raw-silk bottoms to complete your look. Customised stitching could give you two amazing options in this fit: a turtleneck, body-con shirt with cigarette trousers or a long traditionally sewn shirt with long culottes; both can add the romantic touch to your evening!






Juliet

We can’t get enough of this smokey metallic bomber chiffon shirt with details for days! Paired with a beautiful, flowy bamber chiffon light sage dupatta – this ensemble is an amalgamation of ivory-silver threadwork and intricate hand detailing of khulfi, white-stars, and Swarovski crystals. With customised stitching, you could curate a boxy short-shirt with fringe detailing, or a graceful long shirt for more formal events!





Lilian

One can’t go wrong with anything pink! This soft, blush pink organza hues, hand embroidered in dhulki, rendering pearls, khulfi, white stars, pipe and crystal beads in floral-leafy patterns. Pair this princess-y piece with a beautiful blush pink dupatta to complete the look, and bring out your princess with a long trailed, ruffled-hemmed gown.






Rosetté


An olive green net lengha set with multicoloured threadwork embroidery is all we want this wedding season!! Paired with sombre mustard net dupatta, and raw-silk bottoms. This ensemble is an amalgamation of multicoloured threadwork with intricate khulfi, batki, cut-dana, white stars, crystal and glass bead embroidery.
 
Playing dress up with Shazia Kiyani's new collection




Shazia Kiyani presents “Makhmal” - a stunning new festive collection, embodying quintessential eastern allure. Meticulous details and lustrous embellishments teamed with a bold winter palette make this a festive collection for season.



Yaqoot






The timeless elegance of flowing silhouettes and cascading shawls. This maroon and gold statement velvet ensemble comprising a stunning velvet kameez dowsed in tilla and marori work with heavily embellished dabka. It is paired with a velvet shawl enriched with beautiful kora and dabka work, elaborate borders and a pretty heavy motif in the middle. Worn with dull gold jamawar straight pants.


Gulelala





A vision of sophistication embodied in our black velvet kameez adorned with exquisite gold embellishments is the perfect amalgamation of gorgeous hues and glamorous details of hand-cut kora and dabka with marori work on the front and the back. The ensemble is paired with a classic heavily worked velvet shawl with beautiful tassels on the palus. Worn with heavily embellished culotte trousers in the hues of gold.


Azal




This three piece classic Shazia Kiyani ensemble featuring black velvet kameez decorated in multi medium hand kora and dabka embroidery with embellishments in the shades of gold with a pop of metallic orange worn on top of a SK sharara with jamawar and gotta border. The outfit is paired with a net dupatta with gotta and dori finishes. This outfit is perfect for intimate weddings.



Imroz





Adorn yourself this festive season in this deep emerald green masterpiece, featuring a long velvet kameez decorated in gold silk threads n hand embellished kora and dabka. Worn with a sumptuous velvet shawl with heavily silk embroidered borders paired it with Shazia Kayani signature pants.


Raton Jot




A perfect balance of extravagant and modern, this gorgeous shirt is crafted in a vibrant plum chiffon fabric. The chiffon shirt is adorned with elaborate hand embellishments of silk threads and kora dabka and is complemented by hints of contrast colours. Finishing the look with a beautiful tie and dye dupatta with gotta on the borders and a stunning heavily embellished gharara.



Photography: Jaami Multiple Frame
Designer: ShaziaKiyani
Jewellery: GullniaziZevar
Muse: Sehar Gohar, Munaza Rajput and Lara Mudhwal
Styling: ShaamLatiph
Makeup: Emaan Sheikh
 
