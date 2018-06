Rehman Malik, Younus Habib refuse to appear before FIA in Asghar Khan case

Rehman Malik told FIA officials that for avoiding and escaping from media, he could not appear before the investigation agency in Asghar Khan case

spoke to media that the FIA did not summon him but wrote a letter seeking guidance

he said that due to illness he could not go for hearing.

affidavit submitted by former ISI DG Asad Durrani, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had received Rs3.5 million

Jamat-i-Islami Rs5m, Syeda Abida Hussain Rs1m, former KP CM Mir Afzal Rs10m, former Sindh CM Jam Sadiq Rs5 million, Muhammd Khan Junejo Rs2.5m, Pir Pagara Rs2m, Altaf Hassan Qureshi and Mustafa Sadiq Rs0.5m each, Maulana Salauddin Rs0.3 and miscellaneious groups Rs5.4 million.

Jam Yousaf who received Rs0.75m, Humayun Mari (son-in-law of Akbar Bugti) Rs1.5m, a prominent Jamali tribe leader Rs4m, a Kakar tribe leader Rs1m, a Bazinjo tribe leader Rs0.50m and Nadeem Mengal Rs1m.

included Mustafa Khar Rs2m, Hafeez Pirzada Rs3m, Sarwar Cheema Rs0.5m and Miraj Khalid Rs0.2m.

Rs80m of the total of Rs140m was either deposited in the ISI’s ‘K’ fund (Rs60m) or given to Director External Intelligence for special operations.