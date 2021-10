Reham Khan tenders unconditional apology for maligning federal minister Zulfi Bukhari under UK law

Clutch said: The only thing these liars fear is the loss of $$$$$ for this Dunya's sake... While they fear not the eternity of Hell Fire which awaits.... No apology Tweet will save anyone of us on That Day. Click to expand...

I always say this to my wife, after listening to lies of Pakistani politicians, journalists etc on the tele. These morons know they are lying but fear of God has disappeared from their hearts, which is blatantly obvious from their actions. Even though they use the name of the religion, but it is just hallow and utter lies.If fear of hereafter truly descend on their hearts, they would never do, what they had been doing for decades.