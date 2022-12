Maula Jatt said: Patwari ki aulad mulk ka diwaliya nikaal diya tumhaare abu nei aur tu tatti threads banane par laga was hai Click to expand...

matter of pay check and loyalty.. Baji ka media cell member in UK.. actually Baji trained them to attack opponents' personal life ..if you have pornz video then Baji will give them a special award ..... after all leadership was born and raised in Ram Gali of Srinagar ..