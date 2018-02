Talking about her marriage to Imran, Reham said that the nikkah was performed on October 31, 2014, and she got divorced on the same date the next year. “My opinion was not taken while deciding the marriage and divorce dates. I think someone else’s opinion mattered more in this regard,” she said.



She said that she had advised Imran against lying about their marriage as it would make a mockery of their relationship. Though it was a lie, he [Imran] was adamant to share a tweet denying that he got married.



Reham also said that her sources had confirmed Imran’s remarriage with his spiritual guide.

