  • Thursday, July 12, 2018

Reham Khan book published online

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Devil Soul, Jul 12, 2018 at 12:48 PM.

  Jul 12, 2018 at 12:48 PM #1
    Devil Soul

    Devil Soul ELITE MEMBER

    Reham Khan book published online


    Reham Khan book, that had been in the midst of numerous controversies ever since it started taking shape, has been published online and its e-version is now available for readers on Amazon.com.

    The book had been alleged to act as a ploy to deter Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran's Khan's reputation ahead of the upcoming general elections of July 25.

    Reham Khan's book is damning indictment of Imran's character, says journalist after interview
    Amazon's description about the book is as follows:

    "Reham Khan was born in Libya in the 1970s to an educated, affluent Pakistani-origin family. Her eventful life took her from Gaddafi's Libya to the Zia years in Pakistan and thence to England as a teenage bride before she returned to Pakistan in her 40s. It’s a life of extraordinary contrasts: both a brutal marriage and domestic abuse, but also the rebuilding of a life, the raising of three children and subsequent media success. And in recent years the contrasts have continued: Reham has built a successful career as a broadcast journalist and anchor, and has established herself as a powerful media force in the UK and Pakistan - but also, after years of struggle, she now finds herself in the midst of a complex web of politics, deceit and intrigue.

    This story touches on sensitive issues, both political and social, and the author has had to resist extreme bullying, harassment and life-threatening situations to bring it to you. There are powerful people who do not want you to hear it – because it shows all too clearly that there are those in political office in Pakistan, and all over the world, who are not driven by a desire to serve the public but rather by venal ambition.


    The miracle of Reham’s story is that, throughout it all, this housewife-turned-journalist-turned-social-activist has managed to balance her work with her primary role of being a mother. She shows us the challenges that a woman can overcome when she wants more from life than tradition expects of her.

    This is a story of survival with a smile."
    https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/340830-reham-khan-published-online
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 1:03 PM #2
    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder ELITE MEMBER

    the steam just fizzled out and what a cheap disgraceful woman!
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 1:46 PM #3
    Tameem

    Tameem SENIOR MEMBER

  Jul 12, 2018 at 1:47 PM #4
    Devil Soul

    Devil Soul ELITE MEMBER

    from where u got this????? care to share :D
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 1:51 PM #5
    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder ELITE MEMBER

  Jul 12, 2018 at 1:53 PM #6
    BHarwana

    BHarwana ELITE MEMBER

    @Tameem What is the base line of this book? Fact or fiction.
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 1:54 PM #7
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

  Jul 12, 2018 at 1:59 PM #8
    Salik

    Salik FULL MEMBER

    If the book is genuinely written by her then I would say all the weather forecasts she made were hard work of her own research, which isn't the case. She was just a script reader and presenter.

    In real life even Jaidi can forecast weather better than her.
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 2:01 PM #9
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    sexy book hai to main loon ga
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 2:02 PM #10
    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder ELITE MEMBER

    whose wingman are you?
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 2:02 PM #11
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    Devil without a cause !!
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 2:03 PM #12
    balixd

    balixd STAFF

    Malucious campaign against Khan has started....on social media they are sharing his video intervie s where he is calling Mumtaz Qadri and terrorists and murderer.....noonis are playing the religion and sect card....
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 2:04 PM #13
    Areesh

    Areesh ELITE MEMBER

    She is one filthy and disgraceful lady.
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 2:05 PM #14
    Canuck786

    Canuck786 FULL MEMBER

    So a wannabe p0rn star for Prime Minister in Pakistan. We've come a long way!
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 2:09 PM #15
    BHarwana

    BHarwana ELITE MEMBER

