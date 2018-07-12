Reham Khan book published online Listen Reham Khan book, that had been in the midst of numerous controversies ever since it started taking shape, has been published online and its e-version is now available for readers on Amazon.com. The book had been alleged to act as a ploy to deter Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran's Khan's reputation ahead of the upcoming general elections of July 25. Reham Khan's book is damning indictment of Imran's character, says journalist after interview Amazon's description about the book is as follows: "Reham Khan was born in Libya in the 1970s to an educated, affluent Pakistani-origin family. Her eventful life took her from Gaddafi's Libya to the Zia years in Pakistan and thence to England as a teenage bride before she returned to Pakistan in her 40s. It’s a life of extraordinary contrasts: both a brutal marriage and domestic abuse, but also the rebuilding of a life, the raising of three children and subsequent media success. And in recent years the contrasts have continued: Reham has built a successful career as a broadcast journalist and anchor, and has established herself as a powerful media force in the UK and Pakistan - but also, after years of struggle, she now finds herself in the midst of a complex web of politics, deceit and intrigue. PTI leadership employed sex for political purpose, claims Reham This story touches on sensitive issues, both political and social, and the author has had to resist extreme bullying, harassment and life-threatening situations to bring it to you. There are powerful people who do not want you to hear it – because it shows all too clearly that there are those in political office in Pakistan, and all over the world, who are not driven by a desire to serve the public but rather by venal ambition. The miracle of Reham’s story is that, throughout it all, this housewife-turned-journalist-turned-social-activist has managed to balance her work with her primary role of being a mother. She shows us the challenges that a woman can overcome when she wants more from life than tradition expects of her. This is a story of survival with a smile." https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/340830-reham-khan-published-online