Registration of ventilators with Drap to be expedited

313ghazi

313ghazi

Mar 14, 2017
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said his ministry will expedite the registration of ventilators with the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) to ensure their timely availability for induction in the healthcare system and export.

He stated this while chairing a meeting held to discuss efforts being made to counter the effects of Covid-19 pandemic.

During the meeting, an update on Pakistan-manufactured ventilators system (PMVS) and innovative products developed with facilitation and coordination of the science ministry was presented to the minister.

Mr Faraz said medical devices manufactured in Pakistan, including ventilators, should conform to the international standards and quality.


The participants were informed that out of the initial 57 ventilator designs only 16 could meet the requirements of ICU ventilators as per Acceptance Test Procedure (ATP) defined by Drap.

Currently, 2x ventilators, Pak Vent-1 (developed by Nescom) and I-live Vent (developed by PAEC) have been cleared by the Pakistan engineering Council PEC and are under clinical validation by Drap. If approved, 50 ventilators could be available in two months.

Moreover, Alnnovent developed by Alsons Group Karachi was cleared by PEC and its application for National Bioethics Committee (NBC) was under process for clinical validation study and if completed on time 10 ventilators would be available in a month.

Registration of ventilators with Drap to be expedited, says minister

Shibli Faraz says medical devices manufactured in Pakistan should conform to international standards and quality.
Who are the 41 people/companies who submitted designs for ventilators that didn't meet DRAP criteria? Did nobody on these projects think they ought to look up any legal requirements for the product they were designing? It's this sort of immaturity that really worries me about our country.
 
Kingslayerr

Kingslayerr

Sep 16, 2019
Just 2 days ago shibli was saying pakistani ventilators oy perform 4 out of 16 functions so what the **** is actually happening man?.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

Apr 22, 2010
ventillator can be a rudimentry simple design to complex design

in my opinion even a rudimentary simple design will work for Pakistan, why? beause we dont have any ventilators


to put simple, something is better then nothing ..

for vast majority of people...if they dont do well on volume control (rudimentary design; a pump simply delivers a set amount of volume per min), they wont do good on complex PSVP or Bivent setting(a complex design to keep pressure in check to avoid lung damage)
as of now, most of the patients are not being put on ventilators, because neitehr we have the man power nor the ventilators. Anyone saying we have no vent shortage are talkin bullshit..just ask your family member of any patient who died of covid, and ask them was there loved one put on a ventilator, if the answer is no, you got the point
Kingslayerr said:
Just 2 days ago shibli was saying pakistani ventilators oy perform 4 out of 16 functions so what the **** is actually happening man?.
he is not a science guy, even if you put a Pakistani medical specialist instead of him they wont know, because FCPS training doesn't encompass ventilators

as far as Pakistanis are concerned, there is no such thing as ventilators
 
