What's new

Regionalism and Space Activities: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and Space Power in South Asia

RadioactiveFriends

RadioactiveFriends

PDF Associate
Feb 24, 2015
146
2
306
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ABSTRACT
The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), according to Chinese policymakers, is a “Project of the Century.” At the same time, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is its flagship project to develop extensive infrastructure across Pakistan. The principal partner countries have invited the regional countries to participate in expanding the ambit of CPEC’s role in the South, the Middle East, and the Central Asian regions. China, in the backdrop of the extension of CPEC, sees the expansion of its space program. Currently, China’s space program faces international export embargoes on selling its space-based services to the high-end technology countries, which are part of the international space export control regime. This study focuses on China’s ambitions to extend the role of CPEC under the BRI as an opportunity to expand its space services to minimize the influence of the U.S.-led export embargo on Chinese space technology and cooperation. In addition, the study stresses that CPEC allows China to expand its space services market in the South, the Middle East, and Central Asian countries, thereby eventually leading to the selling of its space services and technologies to high-end technology countries.



Link: Regionalism and Space Activities: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and Space Power in South Asia by Ahmad Khan
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Dalit
China Will Expand into Afghanistan — and Throughout the Region
2
Replies
17
Views
976
925boy
925boy
Dalit
China’s New Security Concept for Afghanistan
Replies
1
Views
371
Titanium100
Titanium100
Chakar The Great
India’s Flailing Influence on South Asia’s Crisis Dynamics
Replies
8
Views
539
SrNair
S
D
What Will Happen to Afghanistan and Pakistan’s Uneasy Border?
Replies
3
Views
239
Kuru
Kuru
Vapour
Iran, India discuss upgrade in strategic ties
2
Replies
15
Views
1K
PakistaniAtBahrain
PakistaniAtBahrain

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom