Regional Economic Integration

The recent inauguration of electricity import in Makran from Iran is a good step in removing the local issue of electricity deficit. Another good step is the opening of border trading posts with Iran at a number of places. Similar border trading posts need to be opened with Afghanistan as a number of them are already built. These steps will remove the negativity against the center in the troubled provinces.



Secondly, we should move towards customs free imports and exports with Afghanistan and Iran so that the ordinary people get the relief of cheap goods. The Iranian products in the markets of Quetta are of good quality and cheap. As we are not getting IMF bailout, we can start expanding the import of Petrol and Diesel from Iran unofficially as a first step.



We can get cheap vegetables and fruits from Iran and Afghanistan at times when there is a scarcity in Pakistan. Secondly, we are getting coal from Afghanistan which is a need in various sectors. We can also explore coal mining in Afghanistan as China is also extracting minerals and iron ore from Afghanistan.