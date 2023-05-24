What's new

Regional Economic Integration

R2D2

R2D2

FULL MEMBER
Sep 15, 2009
901
-7
674
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The recent inauguration of electricity import in Makran from Iran is a good step in removing the local issue of electricity deficit. Another good step is the opening of border trading posts with Iran at a number of places. Similar border trading posts need to be opened with Afghanistan as a number of them are already built. These steps will remove the negativity against the center in the troubled provinces.

Secondly, we should move towards customs free imports and exports with Afghanistan and Iran so that the ordinary people get the relief of cheap goods. The Iranian products in the markets of Quetta are of good quality and cheap. As we are not getting IMF bailout, we can start expanding the import of Petrol and Diesel from Iran unofficially as a first step.

We can get cheap vegetables and fruits from Iran and Afghanistan at times when there is a scarcity in Pakistan. Secondly, we are getting coal from Afghanistan which is a need in various sectors. We can also explore coal mining in Afghanistan as China is also extracting minerals and iron ore from Afghanistan.
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

R2D2
Removing Customs Duties with Afghanistan
Replies
6
Views
712
R2D2
R2D2
Pakistan Ka Beta
PM Shehbaz President Raisi Inaugurate 100MW Polan Gabd Electricity Transmission Project 18-05-2023
Replies
1
Views
95
Trailer23
Trailer23
R2D2
Alternative strategy for Pakistan
2 3
Replies
31
Views
2K
fisher1
fisher1
ghazi52
Exports to nine regional states drop 28pc
Replies
0
Views
204
ghazi52
ghazi52
Mr.Green
Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO)
Replies
4
Views
515
Mr.Green
Mr.Green

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom