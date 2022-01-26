Region based roadmap in branding of Bangladesh

ByJanuary 23, 2022A regional roadmap will be prepared for Bangladesh’s effective branding abroad. The decision was taken at an inter-ministerial meeting of the Committee on ‘Branding Bangladesh Abroad’ on Sunday (23 January) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.This committee aims to prepare, plan, implement and monitor those plans against the potential challenges facing Bangladesh as a result of its transition from a least developed country to a developing country. Foreign Minister Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen presided over the meeting.The meeting was also attended by Salman F Rahman, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Private Industries and Investment. Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Executive Chairman Sirazul Islam and Foreign Secretary (Senior Secretary) Masud bin Momen were present on the occasion.Besides, various government organisations including PM’s Office, Ministry of Commerce, Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA), Bangladesh Export Processing Authority (BEPZA), Bangladesh Tourism Corporation, Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC), ICT Department, Economic Relations Department, Public-Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) and officials from various levels of the Ministry of External Affairs were present.During the meeting, the Foreign Minister emphasised identifying the strengths of Bangladesh as a nation and a sovereign state. He stressed the need for greater coordination among stakeholders to project those strengths abroad.He also stressed the need for an open, inclusive, and truth-oriented approach to present an accurate and forward-looking picture of the country.At the beginning of the meeting, Foreign Secretary Masud bin Momen outlined various aspects of economic diplomacy and outlined specific goals of his ministry.‘Our goals are to increase and diversify foreign direct investment, increase exports and diversity, provide quality services, export human resources and skills, and transfer technology,’ he said.During the meeting, various discussions were held on creating a regional roadmap for Bangladesh’s strong branding abroad. Bangladesh’s economic capability, success during the COVID-19 situation, its ability to lend to other countries, success stories of the brave people of Bangladesh, tourism, self-sufficiency in food production, etc. were discussed.It was decided at the meeting that all the government and non-government organisations of the country will work on branding Bangladesh from their respective fields by forming a common branding platform. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, its Headquarters, and its overseas missions reaffirm their full support for nation branding and all related activities related to it.The meeting was attended by representatives of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), Federation of Bangladesh Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).