Regime change of PTI PM Imran Khan Govt. sponsored by West/US, PPP, PMLN, Fazlu & some Pakistani Media Channels fully involved

Ultimate Removal Of Government : Regime change of PTI PM Imran Khan sponsored by West/US, PPP, PMLN, Fazlu & some Pakistani Media Channels fully involved

* Bagora Nawaz Sharif with his children and finance minister Ishaq Dar ran to UK with all looted Pakistani money and conspiring with PMLN members in Pakistan.

* PPP Zardari Bemari corrupt with his son Bilawal and Asifa Bhutto long march in truck moving towards Islamabad for regime change.

* Fazlu rehaman conspiring from KPK

* In house vote in Parliament to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan and his PTI government.

* US/EU do not like an independent policy driven ruler of a Nuclear Armed powerful Pakistan, making independent Foreign policy for its country. EU/USA didnot like Imran Khan and Pakistan tilting towards China and going to Russia to meet Putin.

* Sponsor of Daesh and TTP terrorist attacks in Pakistan to destabilize Pakistan more.

* Life threats to Imran Khan and his ministers.

* Continuous Inflation, rising prices, economic problems faced by Imran Khan and PTI government and its failing to stablise the economy.

* Some Pakistan Media Channels and funded Journalists clearly working towards anti-Pakistan and Imran Khan government, create a continued attack on PTI and Imran Khan government until removal, shaping up public opinion against the government is in full onslaught.

Will PTI and Imran Khan Government in Pakistan eventually FALL??
 
IK openly taking EU ambassadors in a public gathering looks he also knows that they are guiding and helping Alliance of the corrupt for their end.
His fall will bring extreme political instability which goes against the wishes of military establishment. So let's see...
Chaudharies and MQM look towards we know who.
IK has also committed so many political mistakes and putting a most incompetent illeterate person in Punjab who is just a liability to deal in political matters.
If he falls that his making.....but it will be against Pakistan interests.
 
If Pakistan military wants stability in Pakistan then no way IK will be removed. He is the most popular leader in Pakistan. PML N, PPP, JUI JI ANP alliance can be game changing but I highly doubt PPP will take steps to anger the establishment, they are happy as long as they win in Sindh.

PTI and allies will form the next government. If only Pakistan had another major reformist party, with new vision, new leadership and ideas. Unfortunately in Pakistan money = power.
 

