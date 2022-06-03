♤♤♤ Regime Change Meant to Stay ♤♤♤

What's new

Regime Change Exercise was an elaborate plan between Military Establishment, Nawaz-Zardari Alliance, International backers, International Media and major section of Pakistani media houses.
Imported Government has started taking economic steps that are hard like Economic Emergency, increase petroleum and energy prices. They are supported by Military Establishment and foreign Money Changers.

Money Changes will give life just enogh support for Pakistan to walk limply.

Henceforward they will take every step according to the order given by Bajwa and Co.
 
Regime Change Exercise was an elaborate plan between Military Establishment, Nawaz-Zardari Alliance, International backers, International Media and major section of Pakistani media houses.
Imported Government has started taking economic steps that are hard like Economic Emergency, increase petroleum and energy prices. They are supported by Military Establishment and foreign Money Changers.

Money Changes will give life just enogh support for Pakistan to walk limply.

Henceforward they will take every step according to the order given by Bajwa and Co.
it depends on us awaam we accept slavery or rip these bastards and win lir freedom!
 
Ofcourse.

Regime change is not a one off event and the US will be happy.

Its an ongoing process consisting of multiple phases.
 
6ihxo6.jpg
 
Of course. Mir Bajwa will not rest, till Pakistan is totally destructed. His all actions are clearly and unambiguously demonstrating this.
 
,.,.,.,
کون یہودی ایجنٹ ہیں، مولانا صاحب آپ کی بولتی کیوں بند ہے۔ یہ ایمان فروش شخص اب نہیں بولے
گا کیونکہ کہ اب اس کے ذاتی مفاد آڑے آ گئے ہیں۔​

1654279733634.png
 

