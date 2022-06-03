♤♤♤ Regime Change Meant to Stay ♤♤♤

Regime Change Exercise was an elaborate plan between Military Establishment, Nawaz-Zardari Alliance, International backers, International Media and major section of Pakistani media houses.

Imported Government has started taking economic steps that are hard like Economic Emergency, increase petroleum and energy prices. They are supported by Military Establishment and foreign Money Changers.



Money Changes will give life just enogh support for Pakistan to walk limply.



Henceforward they will take every step according to the order given by Bajwa and Co.