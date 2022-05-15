What's new

Regime Change: Analysts could predict consequences, architects couldn't??

1- Habib Akram, in this video, published prior to April 9th, has predicted the possibile consequences of regime change quite accurately. Were the architects of this process so incompetent they couldn't foresee things?? Or they were expecting some other outcomes? If so, what was their basis for those expectations? Or they simply ignored the consequences?


2- one of relatively serious analysts on main stream media, Imtiaz Gul, presenting dark picture of regime change, extremely critical economic consequences and how, in his opinion, its part of hybrid warfare against Pakistan.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1525847872947765249
 

