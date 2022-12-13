What's new

Regarding current clashes at Pak Afghan border

Please see the video below.
As I mentioned earlier, whenever there is a clash on Pak Aghan border, it has something to do with trade. Pakistani bereaucracy, local and Afghani smugglers are the main reason of these clashes, not Talibs neither Pakistan Army.
 

