Regarding current clashes at Pak Afghan border

Please see the video below.
As I mentioned earlier, whenever there is a clash on Pak Aghan border, it has something to do with trade. Pakistani bereaucracy, local and Afghani smugglers are the main reason of these clashes, not Talibs neither Pakistan Army.
