Refusing UN team access to Hafiz Saeed 'makes world more suspicious': Former Pak diplomat

Pakistan's former envoy to the US, Husain Haqqani, said that Pakistan's refusal to give a United Nations sanctions monitoring team access to 26/11 Mumbai terror mastermind Hafiz Saeed "basically makes the world more suspicious" The UN imposed sanctions on Saeed and his organisation Jamaat-ud-Dawa soon after the Mumbai terror attack



Former Pakistani diplomat Husain Haqqani. (Twitter/ @ani

NEW DELHI:"It would be in Pakistan's interest to give United Nations monitoring team complete access to Hafiz Saeed and all entities associated with him. The very fact that Pakistan wants to hide him from the rest of the world basically makes the world more suspicious," ANI quoted the former diplomat as saying.Diplomatic sources told The Nation that the country won't allow a visitingsanctions monitoring team of the United Nations Security Council+ (UNSC) any direct access to Saeed or his entities.The UN team's visit will take place on January 25 and 26.The UN imposed sanctions on Saeed and his organisation Jamaat-ud-Dawa soon after the Mumbai terror attack. Later, Saeed unsuccessfully petitioned the world body asking that his name be struck off the list of sanctioned terrorists.Haqqani, who was booked for allegedly giving hate speeches and writing books and articles defaming Pakistan's military and the government, said the FIR was "aimed at propaganda war inside Pakistan," reported ANI.One of the complainants in the case also accused Haqqani of issuing visas to "CIA and Indian agents" while serving as his country's ambassador to the US, reported PTI.