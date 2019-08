by Dario Leone As reported by Deccan Chronicle , it has come to light that Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has delivered at least 18 Su-30MKI fighters to the Indian Air Force that are fitted with second-hand engines.“It was noticed while checking the records…that AL 31FP engines fitted in certain aircraft was in Cat B condition at the time of inspection / delivery to Indian Air Force (IAF),” according to a report that was seen by Deccan Chronicle.Each IAF Su-30MKI is powered by a pair of AL-31FP turbofan engines Noteworthy Cat 2 (category B) or secondhand engines were installed into brand new Sukhoi 30 MKIs by HAL facility at Nashik without the knowledge and approval of the defence ministry.AUG232011Dictator Muammar Gaddafi is overthrown after the National Transitional Council forces take control of Bab al-Azizia compound during the 2011 Libyan civil war.2013A riot at the Palmasola prison complex in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, kills 31 people.Add This To Your SiteHowever according to the report, what is surprising is the acceptance of such aircraft by the IAF. “Certain aircraft with one new and one old engine were wrongly accepted by IAF and the Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance. As these arrangements were not in tune with contractual provisions, it should have been rejected by IAF and DGAQA…. In any case, IAF should have obtained approval from MoD for accepting aircraft with one second hand engine.”Currently India has a fleet of about 230 fighters although just half of them are operational