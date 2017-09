Reforming India’s Healthcare System

In cities, private hospitals over-charge patients at will. In villages, healthcare facilities are rudimentary. In towns, government hospitals provide appalling patient care: unsanitary operating theatres (OTs), poorly trained staff and crumbling infrastructure.

exorbitant prices of medical equipment and essential drugs

Till the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) stepped in, patients were charged up to Rs 1,50,000 per stent. Mark-ups occur at every stage: wholesale distributors, retail stockists and (steepest of all) hospitals.

To prevent more tragedies like those that are endemic in Gorakhpur, the government must increase investment in public healthcare. India’s total annual budget on healthcare is barely 2.5 per cent of GDP.

A new pharmaceutical policy is meanwhile under planning in India. The idea is to make essential drugs affordable in a country where purchasing power is low.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) is in the process of deciding trade margins for not only essential drugs but medical devices like orthopaedic knee implants.

The powerful pharmaceutical lobby, comprising mainly MNCs, argues that price controls go against the spirit of free markets, limit innovation, reduce investment in R&D, and militate against the ease of doing business.

yet indigenous companies like Cipla have developed inexpensive vaccines that are used globally. Its AIDS vaccine for Africans that was sold at just $1 a shot won it plaudits worldwide.

US companies were selling similar AIDS vaccines for several times that price.

(i) acute shortage of medical specialists; (ii) lack of career progression for nurses; and (iii) accountability