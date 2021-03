48

President to act on advice, etc.

(1) In the exercise of his functions, the President shall act 63[on and] 63 in accordance with the advice of the Cabinet 64[or the Prime Minister] 64:

65[Provided that that 66 [after fifteen days] 66 the President may require the Cabinet or as the case may be, the Prime Minister to reconsider such advice, either generally or otherwise, and the President shall 67 [, within ten days, ] 67 act in accordance with the advice tendered after such reconsideration.] 65 Click to expand... (2) Notwithstanding anything contained in clause (1), the President shall act in his discretion in respect of any matter in respect of which he is empowered by the Constitution to do so 68[and the validity of anything done by the President in his discretion shall not be called in question on any ground whatsoever] 68. 69[] 69

(4) The question whether any, and if so what, advice was tendered to the President by the Cabinet, the Prime Minister, a Minister or Minister of State shall not be inquired into in, or by, any court, tribunal or other authority. 70[

(5) Where the President dissolves the National Assembly, notwithstanding anything contained in clause (1), he shall-

(a) appoint a date, not later than ninety days from the date of the dissolution, for the holding of a general election to the Assembly; and (b) appoint a care-taker Cabinet 71[in accordance with the provisions of Article 224 or, as the case may be, Article 224-A] 71. 70 73[

(6) If at any time the Prime Minister considers it necessary to hold a referendum on any matter of national importance, he may refer the matter to a joint sitting of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) and if it is approved in a joint sitting, the Prime Minister may cause such matter to be referred to a referendum in the form of a question that is capable of being answered by either "Yes" or "No". 73

(7) An act of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) may lay down the procedure for the holding of a referendum and the compiling and consolidation of the result of a referendum.