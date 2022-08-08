What's new

Reference shows Imran Khan took most items from Toshakhana for free

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

  • Reference says Khan did not disclose the gifts he took from Toshakhana.
  • It says he concealed information about taking gifts from his statements.
  • Reference alleges Khan paid for some items he took from Toshakhana.
A reference filed at the Election Commission of Pakistan against PTI Chairman Imran Khan in relation to the Toshakhana controversy has revealed that the former premier took most of the items from the treasure house "free of cost" during his tenure.

The reference, filed on behalf of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), claimed that Khan, in accordance with the law, paid for only some of the items and took them home, but most of the items were taken from the Toshakhana without a payment.

Under the country's law, whenever a head of state receives a gift from another state or country, they have to deposit it into the Toshakhana. If they wish to keep the gift, they have to pay an amount equal to its value which is decided through an auction.

These gifts either remain deposited in the Toshakhana or can be auctioned and the money acquired through it is to be deposited into the national treasury.

In the reference, it is alleged that Khan did not disclose the gifts he took and concealed the information in his statements.

Back in April, Prime Minister Shehbaz revealed that in "violation of the law", Khan sold Toshakhana gifts — comprising diamond jewellery sets, bracelets and wrist watches — worth Rs140m in Dubai.

The Election Commission issued a notice to Khan in a reference filed by PDM and summoned him for a hearing on August 18.

Aside from that, PML-N leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha filed a separate reference against Khan at the ECP seeking his disqualification as a member of the National Assembly.

In this regard, the ECP issued a notice to Khan and summoned him on August 24.
Reference shows Imran Khan took most items from Toshakhana for free

Reference says Imran Khan did not disclose gifts he took from Toshakhana, concealed information in statements
So the news is that PDM filed a reference (probably a political claim without evidence) that IK took the most things and MashAllah Geo publishes it as fact. Does geo publish the allegations of every reference filed in Pakistan as fact?
 
ACCOUNTABILITY ACROSS THE BOARD

IK is not above the law - he should be punished if he committed a crime

By the way just a suggestion - ask your source to share the complete details since the decades of the 80s so everything will be transparent to review by the nation and none will be left to hide behind the blame games.
 

