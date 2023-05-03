What's new

Reference filed against Imran Khan, ex-CJP Saqib Nisar in ECP

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
15,085
13
31,708
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
reference-1.jpg

A reference was filed in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, ARY News reported.
As per detail, the reference was filed by the PML-N leaders Atta Tarar and Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan under the Election act 2017 and Article 218 (3). The ex-CJP Saqib Nisar’s son Najam Saqib, PTI leaders Asad, Umar Ijaz Chaudhry, Mian Aziz and Abuzar were made respondent in the reference.

They urged the ECP to take action against the accused on the allegations of corruption, corrupt practices and bribery.

The reference also included a summary of the leaked audio tape of ex-CJP Saqib Nisar’s son Najam Saqib. Lists of PTI ticket holders and other detailed records were also attached with the reference.

The reference stated that the sale of party tickets is going on in the Punjab assembly and one party has violated the law and constitution in the provincial elections.

Furthermore, the commission was urged to remove Imran Khan from the PTI chairmanship and conduct an investigation into this matter.

Read more: ALLEGED AUDIO LEAK OF FORMER CJP SAQIB NISAR, KHAWAJA TARIQ RAHEEM SURFACES

Earlier, an alleged audio leak of the former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar and Khawaja Tariq Raheem surfaced.

In a purported audio tape of a conversation the former CJP Saqib Nisar guided PTI’s Khawaja Tariq told about the contempt court plea.

He told Khawaja Tariq Raheem to study the 2010 sou motu then he will understand the contempt court plea. In response, Khawaja Tariq Raheem said in clause 3 there is a way out.

The ex-CJP said that it is the only way out they have otherwise the case is closed. He added that after what happened in Azad Jammu Kashmir, it’s a straight case of contempt court.
arynews.tv

Reference filed against Imran Khan, ex-CJP Saqib Nisar in ECP

ISLAMABAD: A reference was filed in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and former chief
arynews.tv arynews.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Khawaja Asif castigates ex-CJP Saqib Nisar over audio leaks
Replies
9
Views
137
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Committee constituted to probe Najam Saqib's audio leak
Replies
1
Views
64
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Audio leaks saga continues as clip featuring ex-CJP Nisar, PTI lawyer surfaces
Replies
9
Views
253
indushek
indushek
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan contacted me for help, reveals ex-CJP Saqib Nisar
Replies
6
Views
302
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PML-N proposes moving Supreme Judicial Council for code of conduct violation
Replies
3
Views
118
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom