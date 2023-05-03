Reference filed against Imran Khan, ex-CJP Saqib Nisar in ECP ISLAMABAD: A reference was filed in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and former chief

As per detail, the reference was filed by the PML-N leaders Atta Tarar and Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan under the Election act 2017 and Article 218 (3). The ex-CJP Saqib Nisar’s son Najam Saqib, PTI leaders Asad, Umar Ijaz Chaudhry, Mian Aziz and Abuzar were madeThey urged the ECP to take action against the accused on the allegations of corruption, corrupt practices and bribery.The reference also included a summary of the leaked audio tape of ex-CJP Saqib Nisar’s son Najam Saqib. Lists of PTI ticket holders and other detailed records were also attached with the reference.The reference stated that the sale of party tickets is going on in the Punjab assembly and one party has violated the law and constitution in the provincial elections.Furthermore, the commission was urged to remove Imran Khan from the PTI chairmanship and conduct an investigation into this matter.Earlier, an alleged audio leak of the former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar and Khawaja Tariq Raheem surfaced.In a purported audio tape of a conversation the former CJP Saqib Nisar guided PTI’s Khawaja Tariq told about the contempt court plea.He told Khawaja Tariq Raheem to study the 2010 sou motu then he will understand the contempt court plea. In response, Khawaja Tariq Raheem said in clause 3 there is a way out.The ex-CJP said that it is the only way out they have otherwise the case is closed. He added that after what happened in Azad Jammu Kashmir, it’s a straight case of contempt court.