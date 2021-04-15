What's new

Reference be filed in the Supreme Court for the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP)'s dissolution.

ghazi52

ghazi52

Dawn.com
April 15, 2021



Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid and Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri address a press conference on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV



Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid and Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri address a press conference on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV


The federal cabinet on Thursday approved a summary to ban the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), whose supporters staged three days of violent protests across the country this week after the arrest of their leader.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said a notification for TLP's proscription would be issued shortly.

The government will also take measures for TLP's dissolution, Rashid announced, saying a separate summary will be moved in the cabinet in this regard tomorrow. He said after the summary's approval in the next two to three days, a reference will be filed in the Supreme Court for the party's dissolution.
 
Making new enemy for state... lage raho sabko aik aik kar k dushman bnao..
 
hussain0216 said:
To be fair, if they become dushman of the state this easily, something was wrong from the beginning
Bro its never easy we have a history of such stuff.. what they did was wrong at the same time govt made blunders too
RealNapster said:
Damned if you do, damned if you don't. Chutya awaam , inko pta he ni inko chaahye Kia. Garmi me sardian, sardio me garmian.. chutyapa chal Raha yahan
That what our problem is bahi.. this country is head towards extreme polarisation..

1 section wants action against TLP on other hand 1 doesn't... which is alarming..

Govt shouldn't have in first place made an agreement saying they will kick out french ambassador in first place and if they did make an agreement then stick to it why arrest em thinking it will solve the problem?

TLP also went out of control with Khadim it was more controlled.. now its a mess
 
