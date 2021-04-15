Reference be filed in the Supreme Court for the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP)'s dissolution.

Dawn.com
April 15, 2021
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid and Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri address a press conference on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
The federal cabinet on Thursday approved a summary to ban the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), whose supporters staged three days of violent protests across the country this week after the arrest of their leader.
Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said a notification for TLP's proscription would be issued shortly.
The government will also take measures for TLP's dissolution, Rashid announced, saying a separate summary will be moved in the cabinet in this regard tomorrow. He said after the summary's approval in the next two to three days, a reference will be filed in the Supreme Court for the party's dissolution.
