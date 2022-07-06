What's new

Reducing Imports: 1st Made in PK Pet Food Brand

_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

FULL MEMBER
Jan 6, 2016
1,868
-6
3,758
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Reducing Imports: 1st Made in PK Pet Food Brand Ft. Rafae Dossal & Anoushey Ashraf



In tonight’s conversation with our special guests. Anoushey Ashraf and Rafae Dossal. What is Waggles, and why was it started? What do they do, & how are they different? How has the brand evolved? What has Rafae’s journey been like? Why does your pet require this? Are the ingredients supplied locally? Why does Anoushey like pets? Animal rights, and what needs to be done? Pricing, and the cost breakdown? How did Anoushey come across Waggles, and why does she use it? What is the company's strategy going forward? How long does it stay fresh? The fish tank, & what it’s like to keep fish in Pakistan? How do they plan to compete on the global stage? How does Rafae see the Pakistan of 2050? How does Anoushey envision the Pakistan of 2050? Catch this and much more in tonight’s episode.

00:00 Tonight’s guests: Anoushey Ashraf and Rafae Dossal
00:26 Why was Waggles started?
02:48 What do they do, & how are they different?
04:42 How has the brand evolved?
05:22 Rafae’s Journey!
07:33 Why does your pet require this?
10:08 Are the ingredients supplied locally?
11:36 Anoushey’s love for pets
16:34 Animal rights, and what needs to be done?
25:04 Ensuring Animal Welfare - Waggles
26:14 Pricing, and the cost breakdown?
30:29 Why does Anoushey use Waggles?
33:33 What is the company's strategy going forward?
37:42 How long does it stay fresh?
40:01 Distribution
44:40 The fish tank, & the science behind it?
47:53 How do they plan to compete on the global stage?
55:29 Supporting Local Businesses
56:24 How does Rafae see the Pakistan of 2050?
59:15 How does Anoushey envision the Pakistan of 2050?
 
Asimzranger

Asimzranger

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 6, 2016
2,648
3
6,082
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Thing is simple our investor donot want to take risk when important them is easier . Their is such a hugh market in Pakistan ,why stop at pets also add fodder for livestock aswell when important them is easier a new company can be establish we just need someone with capital, expertise and ambition
 
F

firohot4321

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Sep 1, 2021
95
0
55
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I am a pet owner my self

And I prefer giving em meat leftovers and end trails boild

If read any pet food ingredients it's same thing plus maize flour taken from poultry feed makers
 

