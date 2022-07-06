Reducing Imports: 1st Made in PK Pet Food Brand Ft. Rafae Dossal & Anoushey Ashraf ​

In tonight’s conversation with our special guests. Anoushey Ashraf and Rafae Dossal. What is Waggles, and why was it started? What do they do, & how are they different? How has the brand evolved? What has Rafae’s journey been like? Why does your pet require this? Are the ingredients supplied locally? Why does Anoushey like pets? Animal rights, and what needs to be done? Pricing, and the cost breakdown? How did Anoushey come across Waggles, and why does she use it? What is the company's strategy going forward? How long does it stay fresh? The fish tank, & what it’s like to keep fish in Pakistan? How do they plan to compete on the global stage? How does Rafae see the Pakistan of 2050? How does Anoushey envision the Pakistan of 2050? Catch this and much more in tonight’s episode.

00:00 Tonight’s guests: Anoushey Ashraf and Rafae Dossal

00:26 Why was Waggles started?

02:48 What do they do, & how are they different?

04:42 How has the brand evolved?

05:22 Rafae’s Journey!

07:33 Why does your pet require this?

10:08 Are the ingredients supplied locally?

11:36 Anoushey’s love for pets

16:34 Animal rights, and what needs to be done?

25:04 Ensuring Animal Welfare - Waggles

26:14 Pricing, and the cost breakdown?

30:29 Why does Anoushey use Waggles?

33:33 What is the company's strategy going forward?

37:42 How long does it stay fresh?

40:01 Distribution

44:40 The fish tank, & the science behind it?

47:53 How do they plan to compete on the global stage?

55:29 Supporting Local Businesses

56:24 How does Rafae see the Pakistan of 2050?

59:15 How does Anoushey envision the Pakistan of 2050?