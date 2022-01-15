Reddit Group Consisting of 15000 Men Belonging to "5000 Years Old Way of Life" Formed to Sexualize Muslim Women

Knowing Indians

Why do I feel or my gut feeling I guess is

That this Reddit would be flooded with random photos/videos of pakistanis women from Thier SM accounts like Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat etc



They do this crap with pakistanis the most, followed by kashmiris than thier local Muslims

So you know you're posting regular photos for your friends etc, some creep finds it and next day it's on the internet with thousands of creepy dudes doing god knows what with it



Scary situation to be in as a woman, it can be traumatic experience



I don't know why Reddit allows this kind of crap (this whole sexualizing women type of subreddits)

This is some dark web thing, it shouldn't belong to reddit