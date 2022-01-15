What's new

Reddit Group Consisting of 15000 Men Belonging to "5000 Years Old Way of Life" Formed to Sexualize Muslim Women

Sainthood 101

Why do I feel or my gut feeling I guess is
That this Reddit would be flooded with random photos/videos of pakistanis women from Thier SM accounts like Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat etc

They do this crap with pakistanis the most, followed by kashmiris than thier local Muslims
So you know you're posting regular photos for your friends etc, some creep finds it and next day it's on the internet with thousands of creepy dudes doing god knows what with it

Scary situation to be in as a woman, it can be traumatic experience

I don't know why Reddit allows this kind of crap (this whole sexualizing women type of subreddits)
This is some dark web thing, it shouldn't belong to reddit
 
MH.Yang said:
It's disgusting. How can we be neighbors with such a dirty nation.
Click to expand...
Both morally and quite literally...

On top of this, the outside world will never truly know the depth of it, because they are constantly running propaganda campaigns to create a holy image of themselves
 
