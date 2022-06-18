What's new

Blueindian

Blueindian

Apr 24, 2022
So i was driving today my scooter at moderate speed , 30 kmph that is.
Suddenly a kid came in front of me, 13 14 year old, from inside a gym , I mean really suddenly in a couple of seconds
I blared the horn, shouted ( hatt jaaa!) And applied brakes .with all my strength
The kid didn't even bother to look to his right side from where i was coming .
It was a really short time , 2 seconds more or less.
So the kid was hit by me , at a really slow speed ( 10 km ph )
He fell down. And my life flashed before my eyes ( jail to ab pakka hogi ,I felt )
To my luck the kid got up and said he was okay and giggled .
His father came to him and asked him to be careful , and look for both sides .
I apologised profoundly to the kids father.he said he was okay.
Still i feel.bad , I mean i hit a live person with my scooter .
Although he giggled.
Why can't today's parents teach kids to cross roads carefully , my father taught me when I was kids age
Even though iam quite old now hehe
Kids should be taught be how to cross road
It is easier to stop walking and then stopping a scooter .

@sainthood101
@_NOBODY_
@SIPRA
@RescueRanger

It feels bad , I mean it feels really bad to hit some body with your vehicle

What to do in these situations ?
@Dr jekyall
 
Catalystic

May 17, 2022
At least u were slow
Here in our residential street people r regularly speeding at 60-80km/hr and its a murder waiting to happen as all homes hav kids in them…..these dumbass ppl think they’re gods in their cars.

Even ppl on motorcycles mainly youth are overspeeding all the time like showing off…..this is in Islamabad.
 
_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

Jan 6, 2016
Catalystic said:
At least u were slow
Here in our residential street people r regularly speeding at 60-80km/hr and its a murder waiting to happen as all homes hav kids in them…..these dumbass ppl think they’re gods in their cars.

Even ppl on motorcycles mainly youth are overspeeding all the time like showing off…..this is in Islamabad.
Same in Lahore :(
 
DrJekyll

DrJekyll

Sep 8, 2021
A scooter at 10 kmph is not going to hurt anyone. You very lucky the dad didn't create a ruckus. Parents are insanely protective of their kids these days. When I was growing up, this was all part and parcel. I myself had my foot run over by an Ambassador car once. Nothing happened.
 
Blueindian

Blueindian

Apr 24, 2022
Catalystic said:
At least u were slow
Here in our residential street people r regularly speeding at 60-80km/hr and its a murder waiting to happen as all homes hav kids in them…..these dumbass ppl think they’re gods in their cars.

Even ppl on motorcycles mainly youth are overspeeding all the time like showing off…..this is in Islamabad.
I always drive slow anyway
There are cameras here on all signals etc
Although this thing happened in a colony

For parking in no parking, its 600 rupees
For not having insurance its 500 rupees fine.

Na Na, i was in the correct lane .
And there are plenty of speed brakeers , that kid appeared suddenly .
I was driving around 30 kmph only. As that area also has a school nearby.
so within 2 seconds I could not do anything
Goenitz said:
there should be speed breakers in public area.. were you going in wrong lane? anyway, he is safe that all matters...
Shabi1

Apr 17, 2006
You were not speeding and you apologized. No one hurt, so no harm done. Shouldn't feel bad.

When on roads, should not only be careful about your own mistakes but be on look out for others mistake too. There will be mistakes, just need to be even more vigilant in future.
 
Chat SAMOSA

Apr 29, 2022
In situation if you thank your fav God for it being a scooter and not a truck you were driving, that shud make you feel better.

Also thanks are due for you hitting a kid and not somebody twice your size coming from the gym
 
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

Aug 16, 2015
Wow man..

You’re a real piece of shit. You could have easily evaded the kid, but in your mind you wanted to teach him a lesson. You knew you wouldn’t be in trouble since he ran out into the street. You wanted to feel the power of taking a life away. There’s subconsciously something very evil within you and you’ll probably try to do it again the next time an opportunity presents itself.

Get help you sik fuk. You’re even laughing about it as you were typing this.


Hehehehe
 
DrJekyll

DrJekyll

Sep 8, 2021
Blueindian said:
Are you for real ?

Try evading somebody if he suddenly appears before you. And you have no time
I wouod have allowed myself to fall down had it been possible. To do so .
It was such an instant moment
And you accuse me of wanting to take a life away ?
