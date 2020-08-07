Red on Green: The Birth, Triumph and Demise of Islamic Socialism

Variants of Islamic Socialism mobilised nationalist movements in Muslim countries caught between European colonialism, monarchism, and Islamic conservatism. It then offered a ‘third way’ between Western/American capitalism and Soviet communism.

Like Muslim Modernism, it tried to wrestle away the right to interpret the socio-political aspects of Islam from the clergy and conservative ulema.

It co-opted various Marxist, socialist and progressive strands and entities operating in Muslim countries and brought them all on a single platform.

It tried to revive the idea of ‘Ijtihad’ (independent discussion on Islamic law and faith) that had been repressed in Muslim regions for centuries.

It explained Islam as a progressive, dynamic, and rational faith.

It eschewed differences in Muslim societies on the basis of clans, sects, and tribes.

It creatively expressed economic and cultural policies with the help of progressive interpretations of Islamic texts and imagery.

It added newer, more progressive dimensions to commentaries and the study of Islam and its place in society and politics.

It encouraged the participation of women in the Muslim world in the economic, cultural, and political aspects of society.

It emphasised the importance of having high literacy rates.

It gave a political identity to middle-class youth and a sense of economic and ideological participation to the working classes

Islamic Socialist regimes remained autocratic and undemocratic in nature.

In most regions, they heavily relied on the military.

They exhibited extreme intolerance towards the opposition.

In the Middle East, they were militaristic and yet failed over and over again in wars against foreign enemies.

Their economic maneuvers remained largely half-baked and carelessly managed.

Even though they rejected American hegemony and political influence in the name of independent economic and political existence, they banked on Soviet expertise, aid, and patronage.

They violently repressed Islamic outfits but then turned supportively towards them when deciding to purge opposing leftist groups.

This way they unwittingly revitalised Islamist and radical Islamic forces who eventually emerged to offer the ‘Islamic option’ with the collapse of Islamic Socialism.



Jamal al-Din al-Afghani

Jadeed

Ubaidullah Sindhi

Muhammad Iqbal

Tan Malaka

Ghulam Ahmad Pervez

Michel Aflaq and Salah al-Din al-Bitar

Khalid Muhammad Khalid

Hanif Ramay

Dr. Ali Shariati



Indonesia

Egypt

Tunisia

Syria

Algeria

Yemen

Irag

Sudan

Somalia

Libya

Pakistan

Afghanistan



Indonesia

Egypt

Pakistan

Algeria

Somalia

Sudan

South Yemen

Afghanistan

Iraq

Libya