What's new

Red Mosque's Maulana Abdul Aziz is threatening policemen with violence

Vapnope

Vapnope

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 11, 2015
5,336
15
9,344
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The spineless behavior of this state makes my blood boil. It essentially let the sacrifices of her finest people for likes of such excuse of humans. This old hag should have been thrown in a ditch along with all his suicide barbie dolls long ago. We have people without brains and balls ruling over us.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 4, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

HAIDER
THE LEGACY OF LAL MASJID
Replies
0
Views
599
HAIDER
HAIDER
Adux
Pakistan: An Ally In Crisis - Adrian Morgan
Replies
7
Views
2K
ahussains
ahussains
Astra
India not a threat to Pakistan - Analysis
2
Replies
26
Views
7K
ebungo
ebungo

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom